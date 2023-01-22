Read full article on original website
Firefighter injured in house fire in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One firefighter was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out in a home in the Lewisdale neighborhood in Chillum, Maryland. Around 10:07 p.m., firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Woodberry Street for a report of a fire in a home.
Wbaltv.com
11 puppies found dead, 2 people injured in Bentalou Street house fire
Firefighters found 11 dead puppies and two people suffered smoke inhalation and injuries Wednesday morning after a fire in west Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to a house fire in the 500 block of Bentalou Street. Police said firefighters extinguished the fire. Two people who...
fox5dc.com
2 killed in Temple Hills assisted living facility fire identified
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified two people killed during a fire at an assisted living facility in Prince George's County. Officials say 83-yer-old Joyce Brown and 79-year-old Eunice Chisley both died after fire broke out at their home Saturday around 10 p.m. in the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills.
WJLA
Crews put out fire following 3-car crash on BW Parkway in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — All northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are reopened Wednesday after a three-car crash and subsequent car fire in Prince George's County, according to U.S. Park Police. The accident happened in the area of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center around 6:30 a.m.
Crash on US 301 in Maryland that shut down freeway ended with shots fired, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Lanes have been cleared on U.S. 301 in Maryland after a crash ended with shots being fired Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) said. Northbound traffic and at least one southbound exit lane were closed after the crash. After the crash,...
Bay Net
One Injured After T-Bone Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On January 24, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of Midway Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-Bone collision with one occupant reportedly injured.
fox5dc.com
Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
Police search for gorilla statue thief
KENSINGTON, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for a man accused of stealing an object from outside an antique shop in Kensington, Maryland. The theft was caught on surveillance video. On Jan. 4 around 3:20 a.m., video footage shows a man pull up outside the Design Emporium Antiques...
Veteran Prince George's County Police Officer Shoots Man Reaching For Gun
A 20-year-old Lanham man has been arrested after assaulting two Prince George's County police officers during a non-contact officer-involved shooting, authorities announce. Tyler Clendenen was taken into custody after the incident on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Prince George's County police. Investigators say that around 8:40 a.m., a resident called...
WTOP
$25K reward for information after man’s body found in Prince George’s Co. woods
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a man was found shot to death in a wooded area Tuesday morning — and now they’re offering a $25,000 reward for more information. The body of 30-year-old Steven Prescott Sollers was found in a wooded area within the 7700...
Driver Killed After Crash Landing Into Calvert County Building: State Police
Maryland State Police investigators were called to a business park in Calvert County on Monday night when a driver lost control at a busy intersection and was killed after coming to a crashing halt when he struck a building. Prince Frederick resident Larry Hilton Mackall, 63, needed to be extricated...
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
Detour in place after multi-vehicle crash near Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — All Interstate 95 northbound traffic outside of Fredericksburg, Virginia is being detoured after a multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of the roadway Wednesday. Drivers are being detoured at exit 110 to Ladysmith Road to Route 1. Virginia State Police claim at least four tractor-trailers and...
Nottingham MD
Woman attacked by four suspects in Rosedale, vehicle damaged during Parkville argument
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At 11 p.m. on Friday, January 13, following an argument in the 8000-block of Ridgely Oak Road in Parkville (21234), a known individual damaged someone’s vehicle before fleeing. Later, the victim observed that property was also missing from inside her home.
Inside Nova
State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash
State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
Car involved in deadly Lee Chapel Road crash was going 100 mph, investigators say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The car involved in a crash on Lee Chapel Road that killed two teens and injured another teen was going 100 mph, the Fairfax County Police Department said Tuesday night. The teen who survived the crash is still in the hospital. The driver and rear...
'All of a sudden someone was grabbing my crotch' | Teen arrested in connection to assault in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an assault on a woman who was running along Arlington Boulevard Trail. Arlington County Police said around 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 29, a woman was running along the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard, when a male suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks and continued running.
Officer tases high school student in Maryland to break up fight, police say
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Three students face charges for their alleged involvement in a fight that occurred in the bathroom at Henry E. Lackey High in Charles County, Maryland on Wednesday. At 10:50 a.m., two students, who officials said are siblings, entered a bathroom at the high school to...
Man Rushed To Hospital After Residential Baltimore Attack
Police are investigating a shooting after a man was injured in a residential area in Baltimore, authorities say. A man was found shot in the 3800 block of Kenyon Avenue around 1:44 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 23, according to Baltimore police. When officers arrived at the location they found the...
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
