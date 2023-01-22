ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

WUSA9

Firefighter injured in house fire in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One firefighter was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a fire broke out in a home in the Lewisdale neighborhood in Chillum, Maryland. Around 10:07 p.m., firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Woodberry Street for a report of a fire in a home.
CHILLUM, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 puppies found dead, 2 people injured in Bentalou Street house fire

Firefighters found 11 dead puppies and two people suffered smoke inhalation and injuries Wednesday morning after a fire in west Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to a house fire in the 500 block of Bentalou Street. Police said firefighters extinguished the fire. Two people who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

One Injured After T-Bone Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On January 24, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of Midway Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-Bone collision with one occupant reportedly injured.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police search for gorilla statue thief

KENSINGTON, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for a man accused of stealing an object from outside an antique shop in Kensington, Maryland. The theft was caught on surveillance video. On Jan. 4 around 3:20 a.m., video footage shows a man pull up outside the Design Emporium Antiques...
KENSINGTON, MD
WUSA9

Detour in place after multi-vehicle crash near Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — All Interstate 95 northbound traffic outside of Fredericksburg, Virginia is being detoured after a multi-vehicle crash shut down a portion of the roadway Wednesday. Drivers are being detoured at exit 110 to Ladysmith Road to Route 1. Virginia State Police claim at least four tractor-trailers and...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Inside Nova

State police searching for driver in I-95 pursuit, crash

State police are searching for the driver who led troopers on a chase early Tuesday along Interstate 95 from Fairfax to Quantico. At 4:23 a.m., a trooper alerted to a 2021 Kia Soul traveling south on I-95 near the 168 mile marker that has been reported stolen from Philadelphia. As...
FAIRFAX, VA
WUSA9

'All of a sudden someone was grabbing my crotch' | Teen arrested in connection to assault in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an assault on a woman who was running along Arlington Boulevard Trail. Arlington County Police said around 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 29, a woman was running along the 2000 block of Arlington Boulevard, when a male suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her buttocks and continued running.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
