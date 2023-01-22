Read full article on original website
Related
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed
A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
Treehouse in a Secret Missouri Location Has Stunning Lake Views
If I gave you the exact location of this secret Missouri treehouse, it would ruin it. I can show you pics though of a tiny destination that has stunning Lake of the Ozarks views. I'm not sure why this treehouse is called "The Bane" on Airbnb, but there aren't enough...
162 Years Ago, this Missouri Battlefield Saw 2,500 Souls Perish
The grounds are silent now with the exception of a few tourists who stop by to pay their respects. However, nearly 162 years ago, it was the site of a battle in Missouri that took the lives of over 2,500 souls in one of the most violent clashes during the Civil War.
Yes, Believe it Or Not, Jellyfish Have Been Spotted in Missouri
I had to do a double-take when I saw this, then spend hours doing research to confirm it. But, believe it or not, jellyfish really have been spotted in Missouri and it's not really as weird as you might think. I first saw KSN report on this wild jellyfish spotting...
Missouri Farmer Finds ‘Crazy Looking Cat’ Native to Africa?
Someone is gonna have some explaining to do. A 'crazy looking cat' was found by a Missouri farmer who was shocked to learn the animal is native to Africa. What?. I saw this first reported by the Charlotte Observer. They report a Missouri farmer in Ava, Missouri saw something he thought might be a bobcat near his property for months. Once he finally captured it, he contacted the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge which is a rescue group in Arkansas. The revealed to him the cat was an African Serval and, as the name indicates, is native to (you guessed it) Africa.
Grieving families of Half Moon Bay shooting victims prepare to bring loved ones home to Mexico
"I felt a knot in my chest that I couldn't get rid of." The family of three Half Moon Bay shooting victims speak out as one described the feeling when they were told his brother has died.
97.9 KICK FM
Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://979kickfm.com
Comments / 0