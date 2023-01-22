The Hawai‘i State Department of Health is retesting Keaukaha Beach, also known as 4 Miles, as high bacteria levels were detected during a routine beach monitoring. Levels of 2005 per 100 mL were reported. Since the state department is uncertain uncertain about the representativeness of the first sample the waters will be retested. According to the health department, this beach has historically met the acceptable beach threshold level, and there is no known source of fecal contamination.

HAWAII STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO