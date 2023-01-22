Read full article on original website
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Cleveland Jewish News
Under pressure from the right over Israel, a Jewish nominee to a top US human rights post withdraws
WASHINGTON (JTA) — A Jewish nominee withdrew her bid for a top State Department human rights post after a key Republican senator refused to change his mind about what he said were her unacceptable past comments on Israel. “At present, I don’t see a path forward for confirmation, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken to visit Israel next week for meetings on Palestinians, Iran
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories next week, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas and other high-ranking officials. The meetings are expected to focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Iranian nuclear threat. Netanyahu met...
Cleveland Jewish News
EU needs court ruling before designating IRGC terrorist group
The European Union cannot blacklist Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps before a court in one of its member states rules that the paramilitary group meets the designation of a terrorist organization, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said on Monday. “It is something that cannot be decided without a...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
Conservative Columnist Shreds 'Deranged Hobo' Trump: 'Lost His Grip On Reality'
Charles W. Cooke tears into the former president in a scathing new column.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Senators describe ‘optimism’ after Middle East tour, leaving questions on Israel’s extremist leaders unanswered
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Judging by her response to a question at a press briefing on Tuesday, Jackie Rosen had likely read the headlines involving Israel she had made over the past week. She was prepared to deflect. Had she really nixed meetings with two government ministers in Israel’s extremist...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, US launch major Juniper Oak military drills
The Israel Defense Forces and U.S. Central Command on Monday launched Exercise Juniper Oak 2023, which is taking place in Israel and the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. The drills will include a live-fire event with more than 140 aircraft including B-52s, F-35s, F-15s, F-16s, F/A-18s, AC-130 Hercules transports, AH-64 Apache helicopters, 12 naval vessels, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and Multiple Launch Rocket Systems.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bundestag deputy says legal requirements met to proscribe IRGC
Norbert Röttgen, a Christian Democratic Union lawmaker in the German parliament, directly contradicted European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s assertion on Monday that the E.U. cannot classify Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity because of a lack of a court decision to that effect.
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab world is against normalization, survey shows
The vast majority of Arabs oppose normalization of relations with Israel, recently released poll results from the 2022 Arab Opinion Index show. When asked, “Would you support or oppose diplomatic recognition of Israel by your country?” 84% of respondents said no. This lack of support for normalization of relations was consistent across the 14 countries surveyed.
George Conway Explains Why Donald Trump’s Classified Docs Scandal Is ‘Like The Shoe Bomber’
The conservative attorney pointed out the "huge difference" between the Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Joe Biden discoveries of sensitive materials.
Cleveland Jewish News
Anti-Israel activist withdraws nomination for assistant secretary of state
Sarah Margon has withdrawn her nomination for assistant secretary of state for democracy, human Rights and labor, following Republican pushback against her anti-Israel record at Human Rights Watch (HRW) and George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. Among her anti-Israel activities, Margon used her position as head of the HRW in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jerry Nadler and Bret Stephens latest pro-Israel stalwarts to express alarm about Israel’s right-wing government
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Rep. Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, is the latest Jewish pro-Israel stalwart to express alarm at proposals advanced by the new Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Nadler, the longest-serving Jewish lawmaker in Congress, singled out proposed judicial reforms for criticism, particularly one...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fatah incites violence, praises Israeli Arab terrorists
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction is openly encouraging terrorism and violence, according to a report by NGO Palestinian Media Watch. In response to Israel’s decision to prevent Maher Younes’s release from prison from devolving into yet another celebration of terrorism, the Fatah prisoners’ organization demanded a “general mobilization.”
