Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs
Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
The Most Violent Civil War Battles
The U.S. has fought wars ever since its founding – since before its founding, really, since it took a war for us to win our independence from Britain and establish the nation in the first place. But of all those conflicts, the Civil War took the highest toll. From 1861 to 1865, the brutal internecine […]
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Maurice Rose: The Highest Ranking US Officer Killed By the Enemy In Europe During WWII
Maurice Rose lived through the horrors of the First World War and bravely returned to the battlefield when the global population was plunged into conflict once more. The Jewish major general never lived to see the German surrender in 1945, but his legacy is an inspiration to servicemen and civilians alike.
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food.
The Oldest Military Forts Built Before America Was a Country
Before the United States became independent, wars plagued North America, as the British, French, and Spaniards fought for control of the early colonies, with Native Americans sometimes fighting alongside them or launching their own offensives. To protect their lands, the European settlers took a page from the history books, constructing hundreds of forts, as they […]
Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases
Republican legislators have made it clear that challenging the authority of St. Louis’ elected prosecutor Kimberly Gardner — a progressive Black Democrat — is a top priority this year. And they’ll be searching for a way to make that challenge constitutional. On the first day of the legislative session, Republican state leaders said Missouri could […] The post Missouri prosecutors face losing jurisdiction over violent crime cases appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Treehouse in a Secret Missouri Location Has Stunning Lake Views
If I gave you the exact location of this secret Missouri treehouse, it would ruin it. I can show you pics though of a tiny destination that has stunning Lake of the Ozarks views. I'm not sure why this treehouse is called "The Bane" on Airbnb, but there aren't enough...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in North Carolina
Discover The Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in North Carolina. The roots of the Carolina Gold Rush can be found in a young boy’s decision to skip Sunday school. Conrad Reed was twelve years old in 1799 when he decided to skip stones in Little Meadow Creek, North Carolina rather sit in class.
Missouri Farmer Finds ‘Crazy Looking Cat’ Native to Africa?
Someone is gonna have some explaining to do. A 'crazy looking cat' was found by a Missouri farmer who was shocked to learn the animal is native to Africa. What?. I saw this first reported by the Charlotte Observer. They report a Missouri farmer in Ava, Missouri saw something he thought might be a bobcat near his property for months. Once he finally captured it, he contacted the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge which is a rescue group in Arkansas. The revealed to him the cat was an African Serval and, as the name indicates, is native to (you guessed it) Africa.
MilitaryTimes
Marine dad’s ‘Periodic Table of Military Slang’ decodes grunt-speak
What’s the difference between a PX ranger and a geardo? Is it better to be a hard-charger or an eight ball? Should you call your summer footwear “shower shoes” or “Jesus slippers?”. The military services all have their own languages, seemingly designed to confuse or embarrass...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Missouri’s Coldest January on Record
Missouri, also called the “Show Me State,” is located in the midwestern United States. It is in Tornado Alley and is widely known for its numerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Moreover, the weather overall can be pretty extreme and varied, with temperatures rising and dropping drastically within hours. Although its winters aren’t as harsh as those in other northern states, the temperatures can sometimes be extremely low. Since January is generally considered the coldest month of winter, let’s discover which year claims Missouri’s coldest January on record!
allthatsinteresting.com
The Incredible Story Of Igbo Landing, When West African Captives Drowned Themselves To Avoid Being Enslaved
During the Igbo Landing of 1803, approximately 75 captives from present-day Nigeria died by mass suicide in Georgia's Dunbar Creek rather than face a life in chains. For hundreds of years, enslaved people from Africa were kidnapped, crammed onto slave ships, and whisked to the Americas. But in 1803, 75 Igbo and other West African people from modern-day Nigeria fought back in a remarkable event known as Igbo Landing.
A Mass Burial of Decapitated Roman Remains Discovered in England
Archaeologists working on Roman and Iron Age settlements in Wintringham, a town near York, England, discovered a number of decapitated skeletons, according to a report by BBC Saturday. The team, which hailed from Oxford Archaeology, found 17 skeletons dating back to the third century C.E.. 11 of the skeletons had their skulls positioned at their feet. The skeletons were also buried with pottery, a customary burial practice of the time. “These results add greatly to our understanding of the local landscape’s history which we can now share with local communities,” Patrick Moan, an Oxford professor of archaeology and the project manager, told...
ancientpages.com
Archaeologists Shed Light On The Lives Of Stone Age Hunter-Gatherers In Britain
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A team of archaeologists from the Universities of Chester and Manchester has made discoveries which shed new light on the communities who inhabited Britain after the end of the last Ice Age. Excavations carried out by the team at a site in North Yorkshire have...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Sergeant Reckless: The Artillery Horse That Braved Enemy Fire In Korea
During the Korean War, there was one Marine who stood out from the rest. Not only for her skill and bravery, but because she was a horse. Sergeant Reckless served with the US Marine Corps for years, facing intense enemy fire while participating in one of the most storied engagements of the conflict. She became highly-decorated for her service, and lived a long and prosperous life following the close of the war.
