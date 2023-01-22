ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lisa Marie Presley’s Autopsy Completed

Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy was performed. A source told TMZ that an autopsy was completed on Saturday, but a cause of death has not been revealed. The L.A. County Coroner’s Officer is still waiting on the toxicology results, which could take some time. Once the results are in, a cause of death can be determined.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial

Contrary to reports, the late Lisa Marie Presley has not yet been buried at Graceland, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors ran rampant on Friday that the 54-year-old singer had been laid to rest days before her public memorial; however, that isn't true.Lisa Marie's rep confirmed she was not buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Thursday beside her late son, Benjamin. Meanwhile, a Graceland employee spilled the tea about what mourning fans can expect during the memorial this weekend.Lisa Marie's burial will take place after her funeral on Sunday, the staffer told Page Six, disclosing that attendees will “get a chance to...
Hundreds celebrate Lisa Marie Presley's life at Graceland ceremony

Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.Some mourners held flowers as they waited for the service to begin under the tall trees on the lawn of Graceland, the home where Lisa Marie lived as a child with her father, Elvis Presley. The mansion, which Lisa Marie Presley owned, has been turned into a museum and tourist attraction that hundreds of thousands of fans visit each year to celebrate the life and music...
Riley Keough Shares the Last Photo Taken With Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death

It’s been over a week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, shared a photo of her and her mother taken the last time they were together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote in the caption. The new photo was posted several days after Keough shared...
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest

Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms

Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
Larry Gatlin Recalls Heartwarming Memories of Lisa Marie Presley After Elvis’ Daughter’s Death

Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is looking back on his relationship with Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death Thursday. Recently, Gatlin had the opportunity to reminisce about Presley in an interview. He fondly remembered their initial meeting when he was 23 and she was just 3 years old. “I was her babysitter for an hour or so in 1971,” he told Fox News. He further reminisced about the time he saw her backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. “I kidded her about changing her diaper.”
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle

Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.

