Lisa Marie Presley’s Autopsy Completed
Over the weekend, Lisa Marie Presley’s autopsy was performed. A source told TMZ that an autopsy was completed on Saturday, but a cause of death has not been revealed. The L.A. County Coroner’s Officer is still waiting on the toxicology results, which could take some time. Once the results are in, a cause of death can be determined.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
The estate of Michael Jackson releases statement on the passing of Lisa Marie Presley
The outpouring of grief and tributes to Lisa Marie Presley has been continuing since the singer and songwriters shocking passing at the age of 54, with the only child of Elvis leaving a lasting impression on a lot of people. Former husband Nicolas Cage has shared his sadness on the...
What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days
Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial
Contrary to reports, the late Lisa Marie Presley has not yet been buried at Graceland, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors ran rampant on Friday that the 54-year-old singer had been laid to rest days before her public memorial; however, that isn't true.Lisa Marie's rep confirmed she was not buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Thursday beside her late son, Benjamin. Meanwhile, a Graceland employee spilled the tea about what mourning fans can expect during the memorial this weekend.Lisa Marie's burial will take place after her funeral on Sunday, the staffer told Page Six, disclosing that attendees will “get a chance to...
Hundreds celebrate Lisa Marie Presley's life at Graceland ceremony
Hundreds of people gathered on the front lawn of Graceland on a gray, chilly Sunday morning in Memphis to mourn the death and remember the life of Lisa Marie Presley, who died earlier this month.Some mourners held flowers as they waited for the service to begin under the tall trees on the lawn of Graceland, the home where Lisa Marie lived as a child with her father, Elvis Presley. The mansion, which Lisa Marie Presley owned, has been turned into a museum and tourist attraction that hundreds of thousands of fans visit each year to celebrate the life and music...
Riley Keough Returns Home with Daughter After Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral
Riley Keough is back home in Los Angeles after burying her mother Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland, and she's revealing Lisa's first grandchild -- the daughter very few people knew Riley gave birth to last year. The actress stepped off a private jet Monday afternoon at Van Nuys Airport, carrying...
Riley Keough Shares the Last Photo Taken With Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Death
It’s been over a week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, shared a photo of her and her mother taken the last time they were together. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Keough wrote in the caption. The new photo was posted several days after Keough shared...
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
Prince Harry scoffs at Elvis Presley's Graceland, suggests interior designer was 'on acid'
Prince Harry was unimpressed during his trip to view the historic home of rock and roll royalty Elvis Presley, according to his recently released memoir, "Spare."
Priscilla Presley arrives at LA hospital after Lisa Marie’s cardiac arrest
Priscilla Presley rushed to her daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s side after the 54-year-old went into cardiac arrest Thursday. The ex-wife of rock icon Elvis Presley was photographed arriving at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles after Lisa Marie suffered a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, Calif., earlier in the day. Priscila, 77, was seen making a quick dash to the entrance as she spoke with an unidentified male. She was dressed in all dark colors with a plum shirt, black sweater, black pants and a black face mask. Although most of her face was covered, her eyes appeared to...
Lisa Marie Presley lived with her first ex-husband after being married and divorced three more times
Lisa Marie Presley and Danny KeoughPhoto byYouTube Screenshot. Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Yet, she was living with her first ex-husband at the time of her death.
John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes Remember Lisa Marie Presley: ‘I Hope She is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms
Billy Idol, John Travolta, Nicolas Cage, LeAnn Rimes, and more paid homage to Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, who died on Thursday at the age of 54. Presley suffered cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and was rushed to a hospital earlier that day. Just days before the incident, Presley attended the Golden Globes alongside her mother, Priscilla, where Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in the biopic about the musician, was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever,” Butler said during his...
Riley Keough Breaks Silence 1 Week After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Forever in her heart. Riley Keough has broken her silence after her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died at the age of 54. Keough, 33, shared a throwback photo from her childhood on Friday, January 20, simply added a red heart emoji in the caption of her Instagram upload. The sweet post came one day after […]
Lisa Marie Presley's half-brother shares tribute following her death: 'I still can't believe this'
Navarone Garibaldi, the younger half-brother of Lisa Marie Presley, has spoken out following her death last week.
Larry Gatlin Recalls Heartwarming Memories of Lisa Marie Presley After Elvis’ Daughter’s Death
Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is looking back on his relationship with Lisa Marie Presley following her sudden death Thursday. Recently, Gatlin had the opportunity to reminisce about Presley in an interview. He fondly remembered their initial meeting when he was 23 and she was just 3 years old. “I was her babysitter for an hour or so in 1971,” he told Fox News. He further reminisced about the time he saw her backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. “I kidded her about changing her diaper.”
Emotional photos show Lisa Marie Presley's family, friends, and fans paying homage to the late entertainer at her memorial
Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service was held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday.
Lisa Marie Presley's 14-year-old twin daughters might be caught up in a custody battle
Lisa Marie Presley died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The 54-year-old singer and songwriter was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley. She was the sole heir to her father's estate. Her death occurred just two days after she attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother. Presley will be buried in Graceland alongside her father Elvis and son Benjamin.
Riley Keough Is A Mom, Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Lisa Marie Presley was a grandmother before her death. During a public memorial service for the singer on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, confirmed that he and the 33-year-old actress are parents to a little girl. In place of his wife, Ben took the...
Elvis Presley Enterprises President Reveals Lisa Marie Presley's One Memorial Request (Exclusive)
Lisa Marie Presley put a lot of thought into her memorial service prior to her death. The late musician died Jan. 12 after suffering from cardiac arrest. She was 54. A public memorial service in held in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday at Graceland, the home of her late father, Elvis Presley and where she was laid to rest.
