9to5Mac

iOS 16.3 for iPhone now available to everyone: Here’s what’s new

After a month of beta testing, Apple is releasing iOS 16.3 to iPhone users everywhere today. This update includes a new way to secure your Apple ID, changes to Emergency SOS, and more. There’s also a brand new wallpaper that Apple has designed in honor of Black History Month.
The Verge

iOS 16.3 is now available with a big focus on security

Apple has released iOS 16.3, which adds the ability to use a security key to lock down your Apple ID and appears to bring the company’s Advanced Data Protection for iCloud feature to countries outside of the US. It also tweaks the Emergency SOS call system, includes a new “Unity” wallpaper, and adds support for the second-gen HomePod.
Apple Insider

Why the new Mac mini is the perfect home & family computer

It's hard to complain much about the updated Mac mini. Apple delivered not one — but two versions — with either the M2 or the M2 Pro on the inside. The new version of the headless Mac comes with more powerful silicon, and a lower price tag to boot.
CNET

Your iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri allows you to do so much with your voice. You can do basic things like make a phone call or get directions, but it can also get more complicated -- maybe you want to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater. And none of this requires the use of your hands.
Android Authority

A 7-year-old smartphone will finally stop receiving updates this year

The FairPhone 2's run of software updates put major brands to shame. The FairPhone 2 will stop receiving updates in March 2023, seven years after its release. The handset launched back in 2015 with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Five years of software updates is about as good as it gets for...
TVGuide.com

Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More

The best deals and savings on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, we're seeing a lot of incredible beginning-of-the-year deep discounts on all sorts of home entertainment and streaming gear. Retailers like Amazon have to clear last year's inventory to make more room for this year's new models. Their loss is your gain. And we're all happy about it!
Apple Insider

Apple hit new record high for lobbying in 2022, but still behind peers

Apple significantly increased its spending on lobbying in 2022, increasing by 44% compared to 2021, but the company is still spending less than its peers. A report from July 2022 revealed that Apple spent...
SlashGear

You Can Turn Your Android Phone Into A Universal Remote. Here's How

You can do countless things with an old Android device, like turning it into a digital photo frame. How about turning one into a really cool universal remote? Instead of plain rubber or plastic buttons, why not control your setup using a custom touch-screen interface? Turn down the lights, flip on a favorite movie, and adjust the thermostat from the Android device you were rocking in 2018. You don't even need AAA batteries.
Apple Insider

Save up to $500 on MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV 4K at Amazon this week

This week's best Amazon deals are all about MacBooks, with discounts knocking up to 20% off retail prices on M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. With Apple introducing the M2 MacBook Pro lineup...
Apple Insider

Recent job listings indicate Apple's first retail push in Malaysia

Apple has started hiring employees in Malaysia, bringing its brick-and-mortar retail effort to the country for the first time. The move will expand its presence in Southeast Asia, as the company already has stores...
Apple Insider

Right-to-repair advocate urges Apple to let resellers bypass security protocols

One independent MacBook reseller and right-to-repair advocate has scavenged Macs from a facility that destroys computers for security reasons, and wants Apple to let him disable iCloud Activation Locks. John Bumstead has a business...
Apple Insider

Fortnite further crippled on iOS with January 30 update

In addition to a new age restriction, Fortnite oniOS and macOS will not let users spend V-Bucks in an upcoming server-side update. Apple removed the popular game from the App Store in 2020 after...
Apple Insider

Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch

The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
Apple Insider

Apple gearing up to re-release revamped HomeKit architecture

New unearthed code suggests that Apple will soon re-release itsHomekit architecture after it initially withdrew the option in December. New code discovered by Twitter users nicolas09F9 and aaronp613 references the second iteration of Apple's...
ZDNet

How to use your iPhone as a TV remote

Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.

