Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
nbc15.com
Nonprofit names Walworth Co. woman 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Walworth County mother is receiving special honors this year. Karen Connell, an Elkhorn resident, was named as the 2023 Wisconsin Mother of the Year by nonprofit American Mothers. The organization explained that Connell is a mother of five, and has cared for five other children...
nbc15.com
Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada
The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside their car. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Madison woman wants people to remember not to leave expensive items in their car after her window...
nbc15.com
Madison woman, police remind people not to leave valuables inside their car
The NOBULL CrossFit Games will once again return to Madison in 2024, organizers announced Wednesday. Florida teen linked to Portage HS threat, others in U.S. & Canada. A Florida teen has been linked to a recent unfounded threat at Portage High School.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
Channel 3000
Madison police investigate break-in at east side Jimmy John's
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police are investigating a break-in at a Jimmy John's sandwich shop on the city's east side. Officers were sent to the shop in the 1700 block of Thierer Road Tuesday morning after a manager arrived at work to find a smashed window. No arrests have been...
nbc15.com
La Crosse Police searching for missing woman
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse Police are searching for a woman missing since Sept. 27, 2022. The La Crosse Police Department issued a missing endangered person alert for 37-year-old Jennifer L. Peterson, who goes by Jen P. She was last heard from in September when she was living in La Crosse.
nbc15.com
Amazon's electric delivery vans making deliveries in Madison area
Gov. Tony Evers delivers his 2023 State of the State address, on Tues., Jan. 25, 2023. Gov. Tony Evers laid out his plans for a tax cut during his 2023 State of the Union address. State agent accused in shooting of Quadren Wilson pleads not guilty. Updated: 18 hours ago.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
wtmj.com
Ex-Wisconsin football player Randle El guilty in 2 killings
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A former University of Wisconsin football player has been convicted of two counts of first degree homicide and other charges Tuesday in the February 2020 shooting deaths of two women. A Rock County jury deliberated about two hours Tuesday before finding Marcus Randle El guilty in the slayings of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. Randle El, a former Wisconsin wide receiver, also was convicted on a weapons charge and operating a vehicle without consent. Prosecutors argued Randle El suspected Winchester was informing police of his drug dealing and that he killed McAdory to eliminate her as a witness. The defense argued the state did not meet its burden of proof.
Channel 3000
Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder
A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com
E-bicycle battery catches fire in UW-Madison dorm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A student quickly put out a fire after their e-bicycle went up in flames in a UW-Madison dorm room Tuesday night. The Madison Fire Department was dispatched to Cole Residence Hall shortly after 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a battery fire in a dorm room. A student quickly grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before officials arrived.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
x1071.com
More on Possible Plant Closures in Fennimore & Portage
Two manufacturing plants and hundreds of jobs are at risk for two Wisconsin communities, one in Portage and the other in Fennimore. The Energizer plants in Portage and Fennimore are being caught in the middle of what its parent company calls a “phased consolidation.” According to Teamsters Union officials, the possible closing of the two plants as a result of the plan could lead to the layoff of over 600 workers over the next two years. The union is calling the company’s intentions “corporate greed.” Portage Mayor Mitchell Craig says he’s going to the top levels of state government including Governor Tony Evers and his staff for help. Fennimore has had the Energizer Plant in operation since 1970.
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
nbc15.com
Badgers Max Klesmit ruled out for Northwestern game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin men’s basketball will be without starting guard Max Klesmit for their game tonight against Northwestern. Klesmit took an elbow to the face in Wisconsin’s game against Penn State on Tuesday and missed the second half of the game. Klesmit is averaging 6.8 points...
nbc15.com
$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison convenience store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two men made off with cash and thousands of dollars in lottery tickets after an armed robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side last weekend. The men, who were wearing all black at the time, went into the BP store, in the...
nbc15.com
puppy volunteers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – American Family Children’s Hospital wants to find some very special volunteers for a very special mission: offering a breath of normalcy and peace of mind for its young patients. However, they are not looking for your typical volunteers; to qualify, candidates will need to be some of the cuddliest, furriest, and tail wagging-est, applicants around.
Comments / 0