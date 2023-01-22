Read full article on original website
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported Following Itasca County Collision
A Cohasset area woman was injured in a two vehicle accident early Tuesday morning in Itasca County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Donna Topper, (67) was injured when the 2020 Chevy she was driving collided with a 2013 Ford driven by Matthew Ollestad of Nashwauk, (41). According to the...
Aitkin grad suffers extensive injuries in head-on collision
Aitkin High School 2019 graduate and Palisade resident, Sarah Jean Curtiss, was injured Jan. 19 in a crash that her mother, Gloria Curtiss, described as head-on. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said Sarah, 21, Palisade, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous southbound on Hwy. 9 at milepost 38, Clontarf Township in Swift County Minnesota at the time of the crash. A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was driven by Shawn Phillip...
WDIO-TV
Some Duluth school bus routes canceled Wednesday morning due to staffing
Some Duluth parents had to figure out how to get their kids to school, after their bus routes were canceled Wednesday morning. In a message to parents at Piedmont Elementary, the district said that due to staffing issues, two routes to Piedmont, Lincoln Park, and Denfeld were canceled. The message...
northernnewsnow.com
St. Louis County debuts online crime tracking map
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County residents now have a new tool to help them monitor crime in their neighborhoods. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they have launched an online dashboard that shows where crime incidents have occurred. The map shows various types...
northernnewsnow.com
2 people escape Duluth house fire, use snow to help put out blaze
DULUTH, MN -- Two people escaped a Duluth house fire Monday morning and their quick thinking likely helped prevent the situation from becoming worse. According to fire officials on scene, shortly after 8 a.m., they responded to the area near W. 4th St. and 24th Ave. W. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
FOX 21 Online
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office Launches Crime-Mapping Tool
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office officially launched its new crime-mapping tool online Tuesday for residents to view. The crime map shows all types of crimes pinpointed to the street where they occurred. People can filter the results by date, location and type of incident,...
Passerby douses Duluth house fire by shoveling snow on it
A quick-thinking passerby helped prevent a house fire from spreading by shoveling snow onto it. The incident unfolded at around 8 a.m. Monday, when a fire was reported at a home on the 2400 block of West Fourth Street in Duluth. The passerby noticed the fire on the exterior of...
An Open Letter To Duluth Drivers Regarding Merging Onto The Freeway
There have been a lot of talks lately about roundabouts and how some people just cannot figure them out. But I want to talk about a traffic procedure that has been around for a very long time. I am not exactly sure who needs to hear this, but hopefully, it will reach the people who need to hear it most and that is the people in Duluth and the surrounding area who have no idea how to merge! It has been an awfully long time since I took my driver's test, but for my kids who have taken their tests in the last few years, I know they are instructed on how to do this properly.
Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior
It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
lptv.org
Grand Rapids Couple Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash
A Grand Rapids couple sustained life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash in Cohasset. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that on Thursday, January 19 at 3:34 p.m., 18-year-old Zachary Wilson was stopped at the intersection of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 2. He pulled out of the intersection to travel eastbound when his pickup was struck by an SUV driven by 85-year-old Denton Frazier of Grand Rapids.
northernnewsnow.com
Beargrease to hold cutest puppy contest Saturday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The John Beargrease Dog Sled Marathon is hosting a contest to find the cutest puppy in the Twin Ports. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, January 28 at Fitger’s Historic Lakefront Hotel, located at 600 E. Superior Street in Duluth. Both...
northernnewsnow.com
No. 2 Hawks shutout Spartans in Superior; C-E-C beat Rock Ridge in overtime thriller 4-3
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After a tough loss on the road the Hermantown boys hockey team bounced back with an 11-0 win over Superior, while Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey took the trip to Virginia and left with a thrilling 4-3 victory. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Duluth
Minnesota- The DNR is looking for public comment on deer populations statewide. January 23 begins the input period. There is an online questionnaire hunters can fill out, a webinar to attend and two public meetings. They are resetting goals for two areas this year, the East Central uplands which are areas to the south and east of Duluth including Carlton County, as well as the Sand Plains area with is in southern Minnesota. The webinar will be posted to the DNR webpage.
northernnewsnow.com
Hawks soar above the Hunters, Superior battles and falls just short
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Hermantown Hawks Boy’s basketball team hosted the Denfeld Hunters on Tuesday night where the Hawks protected home court in a 94-55 victory over the Hunters. On the other side of the bridge, Superior hosted Eau Claire Memorial but fell in a nail...
Warning! Don’t Get Scammed By ‘Local’ Ice Dam Removal Companies In Duluth
I'm sure there are plenty of really good contractors and companies that provide ice dam services in the Northland. Unfortunately, that's not what happened to a friend of mine. He thought he was hiring a local company he could trust, but it turned out to be a nightmarish, expensive, and disappointing situation.
northernnewsnow.com
MnDOT to hold public meeting for potential Chisholm intersection improvements
CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is hosting a public meeting to discuss proposed improvements in Chisholm. The agency is welcoming the public to join the discussion about the proposed alternative intersection improvements. The following intersections will be discussed:. Highway 169/Highway 73. Highway 169/Iron...
WDIO-TV
WDIO Special Report: What happened after the double fatal crash in rural Nashwauk
Their love story started with a class ring. “I said, Jeez, I like this ring. You should tell him I would like to date him,” Sue Ekholm recalled. So they went on a date. And the rest is history. “I just fell in love with him. I just knew he was the right guy,” she said.
northernnewsnow.com
Bentleyville asking for community help creating 20th anniversary logo
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” is looking for the public’s help to help celebrate their 20th anniversary. On the organization’s Facebook page, they are asking the community to help create their 20th anniversary logo. It must include “20th anniversary” somewhere on...
northernnewsnow.com
Gov. Walz presents Yanmar with award for international trade
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (Northern News Now) - Yanmar Compact Equipment North America (Yanmar CE NA), which operates a facility in Grand Rapids, was presented with a “prestigious” award from the state of Minnesota last month for international trade. The Minnesota Trade Office selected Yanmar CE NA, which encompasses...
