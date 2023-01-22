Read full article on original website
Best bags for MacBook Pro in 2023
YourMacBook Pro is a daily workhorse, so carrying it in a protective bag that fits your lifestyle makes good sense. Here are the best laptop bags to consider, whether your routine involves crowded subways or the great outdoors.
Cherry KW 9100 Slim review: Too-generic wireless keyboard
The Cherry KW 9100 Slim is a full-sized Bluetooth Mac keyboard that claims to be a low-budget alternative to a Magic Keyboard. In reality, it's not. We find it to be an ordinary mid-price...
AirPods Max back-ordered, but don't expect new model
It may be tempting to look at shipment times for an indication of Apple's upcoming product announcements, but they are usually a red herring. AirPods Max ship dates slipping a few weeks could be for a number of reasons, but the least likely is impending new releases.
Deals: Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini with 16GB RAM drops to $1,199
Apple's M2 Pro Mac mini features a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD — and best of all it's on sale with this exclusive discount. Best M2 Pro...
Apple gearing up to re-release revamped HomeKit architecture
New unearthed code suggests that Apple will soon re-release itsHomekit architecture after it initially withdrew the option in December. New code discovered by Twitter users nicolas09F9 and aaronp613 references the second iteration of Apple's...
Maxed out MacBook Air & MacBook Pro - what you get for the money
Maxing out a MacBook Air orMacBook Pro can be pricey, but we've compared these high-end configurations with their respective base models to determine if it's worth the cost. Apple offers a wide variety of...
Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch
The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
Daily Deals Jan. 24: $550 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, 20% off Bose Smart Soundbar 900, $100 off M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch with AppleCare & more
Some of our top tech finds today include $500 off a 16" MacBook Pro, $400 off a Lenovo 16" Slim Multi-Touch Laptop, $400 off an LG OLED evo TV and more. The AppleInsider crew...
Save up to $300 on Apple's M2 Mac mini & new MacBook Pro 2023
Epic deals have launched on Apple's new Mac mini and 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops, with discounts knocking up to $300 off M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max models. The Mac deals...
M2 Mac mini review roundup: Tiny, but mighty
Initial orders and in-store availability of theM2 Mac mini begin on January 24. Reviewers have had some time with the newly-announced desktop, and these are their initial thoughts and reviews of the product. If...
Daily Deals Jan 23: AirPods Pro 2 for $199, 40% off a wireless Apple Watch Charger, 28% off a Hisense 50-inch Smart TV & more
Some of today's top discounts include $100 off an M2 Macbook Air, 61% off a Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop, $150 off a Bose Smart Soundbar 600, 80% off AUKEY Bluetooth Earbuds, and 34% off a Samsung 55-inch Class OLED Smart 4K TV.
iPhone 15 could be the first iPhone to feature Wi-Fi 6E
A new analyst note suggests that Apple will be bringing Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15, bringing the device in line with other Apple devices like theMac mini, MacBook Pro, and iPad Pro. Barclays...
M2 Pro & Max MacBook Pro SSD write speeds faster than M1
The SSDs used in the M2 Pro and M2 Max-equipped 14-inch MacBook Pro and16-inch MacBook Pro write faster than their predecessors, initial tests reveal. Drive speeds are an important part of a notebook's performance,...
Right-to-repair advocate urges Apple to let resellers bypass security protocols
One independent MacBook reseller and right-to-repair advocate has scavenged Macs from a facility that destroys computers for security reasons, and wants Apple to let him disable iCloud Activation Locks. John Bumstead has a business...
M2 Pro & Max MacBook Pro review roundup: Impressive spec bump
The first wave of reviews for Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max updates to the14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro have been published, with the increased performance one of many high points for the releases.
New HomePod and HomePod mini features set to arrive
On the latestHomekit Insider podcast episode, we cover the release of the updated HomePod and discuss new features coming to the HomePod mini. Apple's surprised users with the launch of the second-generation HomePod last...
Apple gives some older iPhones OS updates, going back to iPhone 5s
Apple has provided iOS 12.5.7, macOS 11.7.3, and other updates for older devices that can't be updated to the latest releases. The new updates are for users still using older devices and operating systems...
Meross Smart LED Lightbulb review: Modernize any light socket in your home
Smart lightbulbs are a great way to liven up an old lamp with color. The Meross Smart LED Lightbulb usesHomeKit to allow you to customize an existing lamp and automatically switch to new colors or brightness levels.
Apple still on track for iPad Pro revamp with OLED display in 2024
Apple may be planning a "majoriPad Pro revamp," which could include a new OLED display — but it likely won't occur until 2024. Apple's iPad Pro lineup was refreshed with Apple's M2 chip...
Get Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 for $29.99 - limited time offer
The 88% price drop on Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 brings the standalone license down to $29.99. For a limited time only, pick up a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for...
