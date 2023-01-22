Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Ancient moat and enigmatic hand imprint uncovered in Jerusalem
A mysterious hand imprint carved into a thousand-year-old rock-hewn moat that was part of the ancient fortifications of Jerusalem has been uncovered next to the Old City’s northern wall, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday. The discovery, which is part of a defensive moat that surrounds the city...
Cleveland Jewish News
Holocaust ‘Book of Names’ to be inaugurated at the UN underscores the individual identities of the 6 million
When Yad Vashem was created in 1953 on the slopes of Jerusalem’s Mount of Remembrance to commemorate the Holocaust, its founders understood that one of the central functions of the institution would be to document the names of the 6 million Jewish victims. It was seen as a moral...
Cleveland Jewish News
A brand-new Jewish ritual object inspires an innovative art exhibit
(New York Jewish Week) — When Andrew Mandel dreamt up a new Jewish ritual object known as a “tzedek box,” he was admittedly most interested in the “tzedek” — the social justice — aspect, and less so the “box” part. Mandel,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Controversial iPhone app lets you ‘talk’ to historical figures, including Hitler
A controversial new AI chatbot named “Historical Figures” lets people “talk” to historical figures from beyond the grave. Developed by 25-year-old Amazon software engineer Sidhant Chaddha, the iPhone app gives access to 20,000 historical figures, who can interact with users as if they were still alive.
Cleveland Jewish News
Helping Jerusalem’s needy elderly find work, meaning and sustenance
Hand-in-hand, an older couple shuffles into Yad LaKashish’s Jerusalem stone compound across the street from the capital’s city hall. They navigate their way, each to a separate workroom, and prepare to start the day. “Buenos dias!” says another elderly gent as he heads to another part of the building, which dates back to 1880. He is an immigrant from Argentina.
Cleveland Jewish News
Grigory Kanovich, award-winning author who chronicled Lithuanian Jewry, dies at 93
(JTA) — Grigory Kanovich, a Lithuanian-born Jew and award winning author who endeavored to tell the story of his people despite Soviet pressure, died on Friday at 93 in his home in Tel Aviv. Kanovich’s repertoire includes more than 30 plays and screenplays, a dozen novels and several collections...
Cleveland Jewish News
Documentary on largest-ever gift to Israel to screen at international film festival
A documentary that reconstructs the lives of Holocaust survivors Lottie and Howard Marcus, who made the largest-ever charitable donation to an institution based in Israel, will screen at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival next month. “Who Are the Marcuses?” reveals the mystery behind an unassuming couple from Great Neck,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli to sing the UAE national anthem at Dubai Holocaust remembrance event
An acclaimed American-Canadian-Israeli singer is on her way to Dubai to perform in Arabic at a Holocaust remembrance ceremony. The non-profit organization “Together—Vouch For Each Other,” led by Israeli-Arab activist Yoseph Haddad, will host an International Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony for the Arab world on Thursday. Hundreds...
Cleveland Jewish News
Renowned Holocaust survivor and educator to be awarded one of Poland’s highest honors
Legendary Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg will be posthumously awarded one of Poland’s highest honors this Friday in New York. The Polish Consulate of New York will be presenting Mosberg’s family with the Great Cross of the Order of Merit on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The award is to be given on behalf of Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Comments / 0