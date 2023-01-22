(Atlantic) -- Cass County officials are pondering the best ways to utilize a former non-profit residential care facility on the southwest side of Atlantic. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Cass County Board of Supervisors discussed the status of the Willow Heights facility after it and three other tracts of adjacent farmland were up for sale at an auction Saturday. Supervisors Chair Steve Baier tells KMA News while the 117 acres of row crop land and 35 acres of pasture near the property sold for $13,100 per acre and $6,200 per acre, respectively, the proposal on the roughly 20,000 square foot facility and maintenance shed failed to reach the minimum required bid of $250,000.

