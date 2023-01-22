Read full article on original website
Amy Glenn Nolan, 59, of Winterset, Iowa
Location: St. Joseph Catholic Church, Winterset, Iowa. Visitation Location: St. Joseph Catholic church, Winterset, Iowa. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Funeral Home:Caldwell-Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:. Amy passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the Cavanah Hospice House, Des Moines, Iowa. Amy is the daughter of Dallas and Venna...
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Red Oak board backs school bus lease agreement
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak school officials are ensuring the district's bus fleet is secured for the upcoming school years. During its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved the leasing of three 77-passenger diesel buses through Bluebird for the 2023-24 to 2025-26 school years for just over $76,400 a year or over $229,000 total. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the move comes in anticipation of any supply chain issues and the current lease agreement expiring in September. However, he adds there are also a couple of reasons they would prefer leasing the vehicles versus purchasing them.
Ardith Sunderman, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ardith passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Azria Care center in Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Cass County board re-visits future of Willow Heights facility
(Atlantic) -- Cass County officials are pondering the best ways to utilize a former non-profit residential care facility on the southwest side of Atlantic. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Cass County Board of Supervisors discussed the status of the Willow Heights facility after it and three other tracts of adjacent farmland were up for sale at an auction Saturday. Supervisors Chair Steve Baier tells KMA News while the 117 acres of row crop land and 35 acres of pasture near the property sold for $13,100 per acre and $6,200 per acre, respectively, the proposal on the roughly 20,000 square foot facility and maintenance shed failed to reach the minimum required bid of $250,000.
Shenandoah officials explore new street department shop
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to purchase land as the future site of a new city facility. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for February 14th at 6 p.m. on entering into a contract with Valley Farms, Incorporated to purchase five acres of land on Ferguson Road. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to construct a new street department shop across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. He says it's a facility the city's needed for a long time.
Audubon's Irlmeier taking her multiple talents to Buena Vista
(Audubon) -- Audubon’s Kali Irlmeier is set to be a multi-sport athlete at the next level with Buena Vista. The Wheelers softball standout will continue pitching at the next level with the Beavers, but she is also going to trap shoot at the Storm Lake school. “Trap shooting is...
Dennis Hotze, 76, Carson, IA
Visitation Location: Carson Community Center - Carson. Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m. Visitation End: 4:00 p.m. (two hours prior to the service) Memorials: In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson.
Iowa beef company secures $150M investment for packing facility
After the Expanding Meat Processing Act of 2022 bill was introduced, announcements of local and regional packers began popping up. Now, an Iowa beef processor, Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, has announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida, an equity real estate company, is investing $150 million in the packer’s planned facility in Mills County. The investment will allow Cattlemen’s Heritage to advance with the groundbreaking for the plant later this year.
Local Farmer Elected As The First Woman President Of Iowa Pork
The Iowa Pork Congress is underway in Des Moines, and already it’s one for the books. Trish Cook, a Buchanan County pig farmer, has been elected the 2023 president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. Not only is she a northeast Iowa native, but she is also the first woman to be elected to lead the Iowa Pork Producers.
Vernon Hall, 57, Villisca, IA
Location: Nodaway Community Building, Nodaway, Iowa. Memorials:Memorials can be made to the family to help with the funeral cost. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:. Notes:. Vern lost his battle with cancer on January 15th, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com.
New Shen laundromat gives downtown area clean new look
(Shenandoah) -- Owners of a new business are hoping to clean up in downtown Shenandoah--in more ways than one. Almost a year after a major land sale decision, and after months of construction work, the doors to the Lemon Fresh Laundry at 601 West Sheridan Avenue swung open for the first time earlier this week. By a 3-to-2 vote last February, the Shenandoah City Council approved the sale of the former Radio Shack property to Sorensen Auto for construction of a new laundromat. Manager Kathy Silvestre tells KMA News business has been brisk since Monday's soft opening.
Claron "Mark" Cole, 79 of Shenandoah
Time:11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Memorials:Wounded Warrior Project or People 4 Paws. Cemetery:Garnett Cemetery ~ Garnett, KS With Military Honors on January 28, 2023. Mark passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
Joyce E. Livengood, 82, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Location: United Methodist Church, Tarkio, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Stacy Shepherd, 53, of Corning
Service:Memorial ServiceName:Stacy ShepherdPronunciation: Age:53From:CorningPrevious: Day an…
Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen Hearing Both Sides of Proposed ESA House File 68
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 Representative Ray Sorensen says there are a lot of “Flag Planters” on both sides of the Governor’s School Choice Bill. In his latest newsletter, Representative Sorensen says he attended forums in Greenfield and Winterset on Saturday. He says in Greenfield, constituents were heavily against the bill, and in Winterset, they were heavily for it.
Lana Tanner, 77, of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, January 27 (Open Visitation, no viewing) Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m. Visitation End: 5:30 p.m. Memorials:. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Cass County Grounds Committee, Heritage House Good Samaritan Fund and the Cass County...
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
Tighter Clarinda leash law passes first reading
(Clarinda) – A stricter version of a leash law has passed a first reading in Clarinda. Meeting in regular session Wednesday night, the Clarinda City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment pertaining to animal control. The passage comes after the second reading of a leash law proposal failed at the council’s last meeting two weeks ago. At that meeting, council members asked City Manager Gary McClarnon to rewrite the amendment to require dogs to be either confined by a fence or a leash when they are not in their owner’s home.
Shirley F. Wedlock, Maryville, MO
Memorials:Mosaic Medical Center Gift Shop, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. Notes:Shirley passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a care center in Chandler, AZ. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
