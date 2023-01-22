Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Recovery BartowJennifer BonnCartersville, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
New locally-owned Southern-style restaurant opens in GeorgiaKristen WaltersTaylorsville, GA
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For RedmodelingJoel EisenbergCalhoun, GA
Related
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more
While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward. Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the...
Dodgers: LA's Top Prospect Seen Working Out With MLB Teammates
He's the most intriguing prospect in a loaded farm system.
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ronald Acuña’s family fights fans in Venezuelan Winter League (Video)
The family of Ronald Acuña got into a fight in the crowd after the Atlanta Braves outfielder’s lengthy home run trot in the Venezuelan Winter League. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña went viral for his insane home run trot while playing in a Venezuelan Winter League game. After hitting a home run to dead center field for Tiburones, Acuña began gesturing to the crowd, did LeBron James’ “Silencer” celebration, and danced when approaching home plate. It took nearly a minute for Acuña to round the bases.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: January 23
1921 - The Boston Braves trade shortstop Rabbit Maranville to the Pirates in exchange for outfielders Billy Southworth and Fred Nicholson, infielder Walter Barbara, and $15,000. 1950 - The Associated Press picks the 1914 Miracle Braves as the greatest sports upsets in the 20th century. Boston became the first team...
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major Trade
The Minnesota Twins have been actively busy during the 2022-2023 Major League Baseball offseason. That trend has continued today as the Minnesota Twins have completed a trade with the Kansas City Royals.
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Brandon Drury & Bryson Stott headline Pretty Solid & The Rest | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Drury and Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott in The Pretty Solid & The Rest Tier. Do you agree?
Alex Anthopoulos discusses Braves’ shortstop situation
The Braves watched Dansby Swanson depart in free agency this winter. They’ll enter the season with something of a question mark at shortstop for the first time in six years as a result. As things stand, shortstop looks like a two-man battle between young infielder Vaughn Grissom and utilityman...
Amazin' Avenue
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: SS Ronny Mauricio (9)
Acquired: IFA, July 2, 2017 (San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic) 2022 Stats: 123 G, 509 AB, .259/.296/.472, 132 H, 26 2B, 2 3B, 26 HR, 24 BB, 125 K, 20/31 SB, .293 BABIP (Double-A) Considered one of the top rookies available during the 2017-2018 international signing period, the Mets...
batterypower.com
Offseason open thread
The Mariners announced that former infielder Mike Freeman has been hired as the new manager of their Double A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers. Andrew Chafin, Matt Moore and Zack Britton are three left-handed relief options that are still available on the free agent market. Multiple teams have been linked to...
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Stan White passes mic to Jason Campbell as Auburn football radio analyst
Jason Campbell will be joining Andy Burcham in the booth.
FOX Sports
MLB Second Base Tiers: Ketel Marte & Tommy Edman headline The Really Good | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry rank MLB's second basemen and have Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte and St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman in The Really Good Tier. Do you agree?
Projected offensive line starters going into this season
Auburn’s offensive line could be the best we’ve seen in years.
batterypower.com
Top 3 former Atlanta Braves not in the Hall of Fame
With the 2023 Hall of Fame announcement completed. Three notable former Atlanta Braves were represented on the Ballot in Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, and Billy Wagner. What better time to look at former Braves with the best careers that are not enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Fortunately, Fred McGriff...
Comments / 0