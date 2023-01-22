Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
darientimes.com
Middletown Democrats nominate Middlesex Health clinician to run for late CT lawmaker's seat
MIDDLETOWN — Democrat Kai Belton, a youth crisis social worker at Middlesex Health, will run against Republican former city Common Council member Deborah Kleckowski for the 100th District House seat during a special election set for next month. The seat became vacant following the death of Middletown legislator Quentin...
darientimes.com
Maceo 'Troy' Streater wins special election for New Haven's Ward 21 alder seat
NEW HAVEN — Maceo “Troy" Streater defeated the Ward 21 Democratic Ward Committee's endorsed candidate and two other candidates to win a special election and replace former Alder Steven Winter on the Board of Alders. Streater prevailed over Fred Christmas, the Democratic Ward Committee's endorsed candidate, Democrat...
Hartford rolls out new housing-focused programs to help city workers and elderly
HARTFORD, Conn. — City leaders in Hartford are putting their money where their mouth is. Seeing rising inflation, they are leveraging both federal and municipal dollars to fund new programs to help people keep a roof over their heads. Connecticut’s Capital city is home to about 121,000 people. But...
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils legislative proposals on gun violence
Gov. Ned Lamont announced legislative proposals on gun violence at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department.
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
New Haven Clergy members say their city is in state of emergency
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Four weeks into the new year and already, New Haven has lost five people to gun violence. On Tuesday, members of the Greater New Haven Clergy Association came together at First Calvary Baptist Church, calling on the city to act on the problem. "It is...
trumbulltimes.com
Mullins loses West Haven Planning and Zoning Commission seat after 16 years
WEST HAVEN — A 16-year city Planning and Zoning Commission member who served through three mayoral administrations said he learned that his appointment was not renewed through a City Council meeting agenda, in which his replacement's appointment was to be considered. Steven Mullins said he found it "unfortunate" that...
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
CT Correctional facility to close this year
Governor Ned Lamont, in a release, said closing Willard will result in savings of $6.5 million for taxpayers. According to the state, the prison population dropped 44 percent between 2012 and 2022.
Connecticut launches fund to assist renters on the verge of eviction
(WTNH) – Renters who are on the verge of being evicted are getting assistance. Governor Ned Lamont and Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno announced that the Department of Housing is launching a new fund to assist renters who are on the verge of being evicted from their homes due to owing past due rent. The Eviction […]
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
Mayor Tests Positive For Covid
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is working from home after testing positive Monday evening for Covid-19. Mayoral spokesperson Lenny Spieller said Elicker was “feeling under the weather” but well enough to work from home. Despite working long hours around the clock and meeting with people and attending...
CT Launches Human Trafficking Task Force
The collaborative effort involves, prosecutors, state agencies, law enforcement and other groups looking to protect those victims. In 2022, Connecticut reported 92 cases involved child trafficking
Washington Examiner
Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and...
darientimes.com
As Hartford faces record number of fatal overdoses, community groups offer free Narcan training
HARTFORD — After the city saw a record 117 fatal overdoses in 2022, a coalition of community partners is planning a free overdose response training next week. The training on how to use Narcan, which reverses the effects of an overdose, will be held Feb. 3 at the Wholeness House in Hartford.
Comments / 0