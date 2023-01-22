ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

WTNH

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
trumbulltimes.com

Mullins loses West Haven Planning and Zoning Commission seat after 16 years

WEST HAVEN — A 16-year city Planning and Zoning Commission member who served through three mayoral administrations said he learned that his appointment was not renewed through a City Council meeting agenda, in which his replacement's appointment was to be considered. Steven Mullins said he found it "unfortunate" that...
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service. The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Mayor Tests Positive For Covid

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker is working from home after testing positive Monday evening for Covid-19. Mayoral spokesperson Lenny Spieller said Elicker was ​“feeling under the weather” but well enough to work from home. Despite working long hours around the clock and meeting with people and attending...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

