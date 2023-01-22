Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli forces arrest 14 suspects during counter-terror ops in Judea and Samaria
Israeli forces arrested 14 Palestinians during counter-terrorism operations overnight Sunday across Judea and Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces. In Jenin, Palestinians opened fire on troops and threw explosive devices at them. Several individuals were detained, and weapons, including submachine guns, were confiscated. Operations also took place in Nablus...
WGAU
Palestinians say Israeli troops kill 4 in West Bank raid
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli forces killed at least four Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, the latest bloodshed in surging violence. The violence occurred in what...
Cleveland Jewish News
Police arrest two Jewish activists for waving Israeli flags atop Temple Mount
Police arrested two Jewish activists on Tuesday for waving Israeli flags and singing the Israeli national anthem atop the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Those detained were members of “Israel is Forever,” an organization of Jews of French origin. “We’ve been detained already for five hours on the grounds...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jordanian court orders Israel to pay $500K to shooting victim
A Jordanian court ordered Israel’s embassy in Amman to pay $500,000 in compensation to a Jordanian citizen injured by an embassy security guard on July 23, 2017. The court accepted the claim of the plaintiff, Maher Fares Ibrahim, that he was 80% disabled and couldn’t support himself, according to Jordanian media.
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu vows to combat illegal Palestinian construction in Judea and Samaria
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Monday to combat illegal Palestinian construction in Judea and Samaria. “We’ll fight against illegal building by Palestinians,” said Netanyahu, who qualified that this did not mean that the government would “enable illegal Israeli building” in Area C, which is under full Israeli jurisdiction.
Cleveland Jewish News
Activists hold ‘Day of Rage’ in NYC calling for release of Palestinian terrorists
Two Anti-Israel groups organized a “Day of Rage” protest in New York City’s Grand Central Station on Saturday to demand that Israel release Palestinian terrorist Ahmad Sa’adat. Sa’adat, the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a U.S.-designated terrorist group, is currently...
Cleveland Jewish News
Is Israel on the verge of a coup?
Over the past 30 years, to compensate for its loss of power at the ballot box, the left has transformed Israel’s legal fraternity into a means to control government policies and Knesset legislation, argues Caroline Glick on this week’s episode of “The Caroline Glick Show.”. By insisting...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Israel is an independent country’: Ben-Gvir vows to return to Temple Mount
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir vowed on Wednesday to continue visiting the Temple Mount, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Jordan’s king that he would uphold the status quo governing interfaith relations in Jerusalem. “I devise my own policy on the Temple Mount, not that of...
Sirens across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country. Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets. The attacks came after Germany...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken to visit Israel next week for meetings on Palestinians, Iran
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories next week, where he will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas and other high-ranking officials. The meetings are expected to focus on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Iranian nuclear threat. Netanyahu met...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fatah incites violence, praises Israeli Arab terrorists
Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas’s ruling Fatah faction is openly encouraging terrorism and violence, according to a report by NGO Palestinian Media Watch. In response to Israel’s decision to prevent Maher Younes’s release from prison from devolving into yet another celebration of terrorism, the Fatah prisoners’ organization demanded a “general mobilization.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Gallant pledges to safeguard archaeological site at Mount Ebal from Palestinian damage
Israel will not allow Palestinians to damage a major archaeological site located deep in the biblical heartland of Samaria, one that is revered by millions of Jews and Christians as the location where Joshua built an altar, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said. The minister spoke following Palestinian media reports regarding...
Cleveland Jewish News
Analysis: Border Police taking over security of ‘Jerusalem envelope’ a welcome development
In 2006, the Israeli National Security Council recommended that the police take over responsibility for security operations in 13 Israeli communities in Judea located close to Jerusalem, and the Cabinet approved the recommendation. Today, Border Police units are in the field, taking over security missions and providing protection against the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel condemns antisemitic works at Cairo Book Fair
In unusually blunt language, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has expressed dismay over the continuing expressions of antisemitism prevalent in Egyptian society, including at the state-run international book fair currently underway in Cairo. “We are worried about the persistence of antisemitic features in Egyptian society, which are expressed in books published...
Cleveland Jewish News
Members of Congress urge UN to fire official over antisemitic comments
Members of Congress from both parties are calling for the removal from her post of Francesca Albanese, who holds the title of “U.N. special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories,” over her history of antisemitic comments. “No one should get a free pass for engaging in antisemitism—including at...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Guardian of the Walls 2 is coming’: Ben-Gvir warns, unveiling new plans for police
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday announced his plan for police reforms, warning that an outbreak of riots in mixed Arab-Jewish cities such as occurred in 2021 is right around the corner. At a press conference attended by Israel Police Commissioner Yaakov “Kobi” Shabtai, Ben-Gvir said, “Guardian of...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘Welcome to Oslo’: Yesha Council head calls to halt construction of illegal Arab town
Yesha Council head Shlomo Ne’eman on Tuesday called for an immediate halt to the illegal construction of an Arab town in the Judean desert, in violation of the Oslo Accords. The town is being built on land which the 1993 Oslo Accords stipulates must remain barren, and will potentially cut Gush Etzion off from Judean Desert, said Ne’eman, who also heads the Gush Etzion Regional Council.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hezbollah built 20-plus posts along border with Israel
The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization has built more than 20 observation and guard posts along the Israel-Lebanon border over the past year. According to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War between the IDF and Hezbollah, the terrorist group is forbidden from operating near the frontier.
