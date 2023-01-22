ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

On This Date: Alabama Releases Hit Single “Mountain Music” Back In 1982

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago

Takin’ it back to 1982.

41 years ago today, Alabama released “Mountain Music,” the lead single and title track from their multi-platinum album of the same name.

Written solely by Randy Owen, the song would go on to become a staple in the Alabama repertoire, and to this day, one of the most popular songs of their illustrious career.

The band would also win ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1982, and “Mountain Music” would go on to win a Grammy the following year.

That breakdown at the end though… come ON with it.

The Most Successful Album Of Their Decorated Career

When it comes to the formidable years of my country music upbringing, you got your George Strait, your Alan Jackson, your Reba and Brooks and Dunn , but Alabama was right up there with them among the legends that made me fall in love with country music.

I’m a sucker for a good boot stompin’ fiddle breakdown, what can I say?

Released in 1982, Mountain Music was the sixth studio album from the band, a follow up to the wildly successful Feels So Right album a year before.

Featuring hits like the title track “Mountain Music,” as well as “Close Enough to Perfect,” “Take Me Down,” and a cover of CCR’s “Green River,” the album was certified 5x Platinum in 1998.

“Take Me Down”

