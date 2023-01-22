ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?

By Alix Martichoux
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mAQQW_0kNMkzJl00

(NEXSTAR) – The long reign of La Niña may soon be over. According to the latest outlook released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, there’s an 82% chance that by springtime – sometime between March and May – La Niña will have faded away.

In the spring, La Niña is most likely to be replaced by conditions meteorologists refer to as “ENSO neutral,” which is when neither La Niña nor El Niño is present.

Looking further down the forecast into late summer and early fall and there are signs of something we haven’t seen in years: the return of El Niño.

Avian flu confirmed in three grizzly bears euthanized in Montana

By the August through October timeframe, there’s about a 50% chance El Niño will take hold. Of course, that means there’s also about a 50% chance it won’t.

NOAA issues an “El Niño watch” when El Niño is possible within the next six months, explained Michelle L’Heureux, a meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center, and so far, no watch has been issued. The team that monitors ENSO patterns is waiting a bit to see if the probabilities firm up, she said.

“We really do want to see more metrics in support of it before saying El Niño is possible and that we should be alert to it,” L’Heureux said. “But with that said, those probabilities are not nothing. They’re certainly something to keep an eye on and we will.”

These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds

Both La Niña and El Niño usually grow strongest in the winter. A strong El Niño winter, if it were to develop, would be the inverse of what we’ve seen the last three years and would likely mean a cold, wet winter for California and the Southern U.S. El Niño usually means a warm, dry winter for the Pacific Northwest and Midwest.

In the near term, L’Heureux emphasized, La Niña is still with us. Its effect was apparent in the Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for February released on Thursday.

For the southern half of the U.S., meteorologists predict a February that is warmer and drier than average – as is typical with La Niña winters. In northern states, it’s the opposite: A colder and wetter February is expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hfoM_0kNMkzJl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2Xwc_0kNMkzJl00

If El Niño were to develop later this year, it’s not yet clear how long it would last. It would be a big change from the dominance of La Niña, which has been present practically uninterrupted since the summer of 2020.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Man charged in theft of Rockford funeral van, body

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN Radio

Judge upholds Whole Foods’s firing of workers who wore Black Lives Matter masks

A federal judge on Monday tossed a lawsuit from three former Whole Foods employees alleging the grocery chain unlawfully retaliated against them for opposing a workplace ban on Black Lives Matter masks. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs granted summary judgment in favor of Whole Foods, finding it didn’t treat the workers differently than similarly situated […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN Radio

Gallego Senate campaign launch sparks progressive hopes — and awkward questions

Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-Ariz.) entrance into the Arizona Senate race has supercharged many Democrats’ hopes of ousting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) while putting others in a tough position. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), Democratic senators and the party’s aligned campaign arm will need to decide how to handle what could be a three-party race with Gallego, Sinema […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Live Nation and Ticketmaster get front seat on Capitol Hill

Evan Lambert, NewsNation Washington, D.C. correspondent, joins Lisa Dent to recap the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing on the state of competition in the ticketing industry following the Taylor Swift tour mishap which resulted in many fans not being able to secure tickets. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Harris huddles with House Democrats and stresses unity: ‘We have a lot of material to work with’

Vice President Harris huddled with House Democrats on Wednesday morning, urging lawmakers to adopt a simple strategy heading into the 2024 elections: Take credit for the legislative accomplishments of the last Congress. “It’s on the unity of the agenda moving forward, appreciating the accomplishments of the 117th Congress and now making sure the public understands […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGN Radio

Most US children using potentially toxic makeup, face paints: study

Most U.S. children are using cosmetics and body care products that could contain carcinogens and other toxic chemicals, a new study has found. About 70 percent of parents surveyed said that their children use items such as glitter, face paint, nail polish, lip gloss and perfumes that are marketed for kids, according to the research, published on […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy