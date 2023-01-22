ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Victor Perez survives late scare to win in Abu Dhabi after brilliant bunker shot

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nPHY_0kNMks8g00

Victor Perez survived a nervous finale to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by one shot after shooting a six-under-par 66 in his final round.

The Dundee-based Frenchman started the day a shot off co-leaders Shane Lowry , Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee.

While former Open winners Lowry and Molinari faded, Australian Lee stayed in contention and managed to draw level after Perez dropped a shot at the 14th at Yas Links.

Perez, who finished runner-up here in 2020, responded impressively with an immediate birdie at the 15th before holing his bunker shot at the 17th for another gain and a two-shot lead.

It looked unassailable before he found another bunker and then the penalty area on the 18th but he took his medicine with a bogey to finish on a victorious 18-under-par total.

Lee and Swede Sebastian Soderberg finished tied for second after shooting 68 and 67 respectively, while Padraig Harrington , who at 51 was bidding to become the oldest winner on the DP World Tour, was fourth on his own on 16 under after closing with a 67.

An emotional Perez reflected on his birdie on the 17th as the “greatest” of his life.

The dramatic finish did not quite match his Dutch Open triumph in May, where he needed a play-off before he won on the fourth extra hole, but he admitted to hoping for a more routine victory next time.

“It is probably the greatest shot I ever hit,” Perez said of his birdie on the 17th.

“I got off to a good start and was trying to just focus on me, do the best I can because I know I can’t control what everybody else is doing. I was trying to plod along but Seb played fantastic and he was always right there.

“I am just delighted to finish on top because it was a crazy finish but I feel like I am used to that now! Hopefully I can make it a little easier for the next.

“It is a great year ahead. There are a lot of big things coming up. I’ve had a really good off-season, I’ve worked really hard.”

Molinari struggled to build on his overnight joint lead and could only card 71 for a tie of fifth while Lowry endured an error-strewn back nine with three bogeys and a double bogey to drop to 28th.

Tyrrell Hatton’s impressive final round 65 saw him earn a share of seventh.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Rahm has a chance to complete a rare PGA Tour feat (that Tiger Woods accomplished 14 times)

Plain and simple, Jon Rahm is on an absolute heater right now. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks prior. This week Rahm is in the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines in San Diego and is looking for a rare three-peat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Look: Leaked Video Shows Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy Incident

Earlier this week, the feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reached new heights. While golfers from both leagues seldom play in the same events, the Dubai Desert Classic provided that opportunity this week. It resulted in one of the first LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour golfer incidents. During a practice ...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

England’s Aaron Rai shares lead after first round of Farmers Insurance Open

Englishman Aaron Rai shot an eight-under 64 at the Farmers Insurance Open to tie for the first-round lead with Americans Sam Ryder and Brent Grant.The 27-year-old started at Torrey Pines by birdying the Number 10 on the North Course of the San Diego venue, before collecting seven more birdies on a productive day.World number three Jon Rahm, meanwhile, struggled to a one-over 73 on the South Course.The Spaniard, who is trying for his third win in as many starts, made a double bogey on the par-four seventh hole and was continually left frustrated on the more challenging course.None of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Jon Rahm to begin bid for hat-trick of PGA Tour wins with ‘very high hopes’

Jon Rahm could replace Rory McIlroy as world number one by continuing his stunning run of form and matching one of McIlroy’s proudest achievements.Rahm has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions.Dustin Johnson is the last player to win on three consecutive starts on the PGA Tour in 2017, with McIlroy achieving the feat in 2014 when he claimed the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in between major triumphs in the Open Championship and US PGA.Loved being back @theamexgolf and pulling out...
The Independent

Moldovan teenager makes professional snooker history

Moldovan teenager Vladislav Gradinari went from a country with just “three or four” snooker tables to becoming the youngest player to win a televised match.The 14-year-old beat three-time women’s world champion Ng On-yee in the first round of the one-frame BetVictor Snooker Shootout in Leicester.The momentous victory sees Gradinari, who lives in Leeds, advance into the next round at the Morningside Arena as he explained snooker is not the most accessible sport in his homeland.“It is not really popular, we have three or four tables in the whole country,” the reigning England under-14 champion told the World Snooker Tour.“It (the...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy