Labour calls for investigation into claim BBC chair helped Boris Johnson get a loan

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

The Labour Party is calling for an investigation into claims the BBC's chair helped Boris Johnson get a loan before his appointment.

It is claimed that Richard Sharp helped the then-prime minister arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000.

This allegedly happened weeks before he was recommended for the job which he started in February of 2021.

Labour has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg following the report in The Sunday Times.

Related
The Independent

Cabinet goes to Chequers as minister says Nadhim Zahawi probe over in 10 days

Rishi Sunak is expected to be joined by an embattled Nadhim Zahawi when the Cabinet meets for an away day at the prime minister’s grace-and-favour country house.The trip to Chequers in Buckinghamshire comes after days of headlines about Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs, with the Conservative Party chairman subject to an ethics probe.Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the result of that investigation, which the Prime Minister announced on Monday, could take just 10 days.It means the conclusions could be on Mr Sunak’s desk as early as the tail end of next week.Mr Sunak ordered an investigation by Sir Laurie...
The Independent

Michael Gove promises to harness spirit of Margaret Thatcher in levelling-up agenda

Michael Gove has promised to harness the “spirit” of Thatcherism to help the north of England.At the Convention of the North, the Levelling Up Minister cited the “active” government of Margaret Thatcher and her 1980s transformation of the London docklands as inspiration for government plans to narrow economic and social disparities between the north and south.“One of the most signal successes we owe to Mrs Thatcher’s government, and it is that spirit that animates our levelling up policies: active government,” Mr Gove said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
The Independent

Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’

The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes that...
The Independent

Transgender rape accused is ‘vulnerable’ and not ‘predatory male’, court told

A transgender woman accused of rape was “in no way a predatory male”, her lawyers have said.But prosecutors insist Isla Bryson, who is alleged to have raped two women: one in Clydebank in 2016; and one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019; “preyed” on vulnerable women.A court previously heard in agreed evidence that Bryson identifies as a transgender woman, but was previously known by the “dead name” Adam Graham.Giving evidence herself, Bryson, 31, told the court that she knew she was transgender at the age of four but did not make the decision to transition until she was 29, and is...
The Independent

Red flags missed before killer asylum seeker murdered man over scooter

An asylum seeker who murdered a man in a row over a scooter was already on the run for a double murder overseas.Questions have been raised over a series of “red flags” that should have alerted the authorities of the danger Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai posed before he killed Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth last year.Hewas sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.But before arriving in the UK Abdulrahimzai had already killed two people in one country and had been arrested on drugs charges in another. He also published photographs of a knife...
The Independent

George Santos ‘surprises’ journalists waiting outside his office with Dunkin’ Donuts

George Santos left a box of Dunkin’ Donuts outside his office upon returning to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, 23 January.On Monday, the embattled Republican tweeted that he had a “surprise for the ‘journalists’ assigned to stake out side of [his] office.”The GOP congressman has admitted to making several lies during his run for Congress.Mr Santos is now officially a member after a long vote to select the GOP’s Speaker of the House and the swearing-in of the 118th Congress.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More White House press corps bursts out laughing after question about George SantosThe imposter in Congress | On The GroundGeorge Santos urged to resign from Congress by New York Republicans
The Independent

The photoshop fails sent to DWP as benefit fraudsters try to show they live in the UK

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released photoshop fails sent in by benefit fraudsters - trying to prove they live in the UK.The doctored images include photos of men and women pasted into various scenes and outside homes ahead of a crackdown in fraud.They were sent to benefit officials by scammers who were asked to provide evidence they live in Britain.One shows a woman holding a toddler, another a couple outside a home - but are all clearly fake photoshopped images.They have been shared by the DWP’s counter fraud office - which says fake claims add up to...
The Independent

George Santos news - live: White House briefing room laughs at congressman as new drag videos emerge

Embattled GOP Rep George Santos provoked a laugh at Monday’s White House press briefing.White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was speaking about new members of Congress being invited to meet the president, when a reporter quipped: “Is George Santos invited?”The line drew a laugh from the room, and a remark from Ms Jean-Pierre: “I love how everybody laughed at that”.Meanwhile, Mr Santos appeared to confirm that he appeared in drag during a festival in Brazil, though he denied that he was ever a “drag queen”.“No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Manhunt for two murderers on the run together in Northern Ireland

Two murderers are on the run and police in Northern Ireland believe they are together.Alison McDonagh, 47, and Stephen McParland, 54, absconded while on temporary release from jail.McParland was sentenced for the murder of a 33-year-old man in 1997, while McDonagh was jailed for the murder of a man in the Rathcoole area of north Belfast in 2004.Detectives say anyone who sees the pair should not approach them and should contact police.Officers have also urged the killers to hand themselves in.The pair were last seen at Lanyon Place train station in Belfast at around 1.45pm on Saturday. Police believe they...
The Independent

Dawn raids carried out as part of London slave labour cannabis farm investigation

A series of raids have been carried out across London as part of an investigation into suspected modern slavery.Officials are looking into an organised crime group suspected of using victims to operate cannabis farms.The National Crime Agency released these bodycam clips showing their officers conducting the searches on Wednesday, 25 January.Both clips were filmed in Eltham, southeast London.Three men were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, human trafficking, and cannabis production offences.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother tells story of her teenager going into labour totally unaware she was pregnantBrendan Fraser addresses audience ahead of The Mummy screening at London cinemaConte hails ‘world-class striker’ Harry Kane after winning goal vs Fulham
The Independent

‘He was weird’: Publisher of Long Island newspaper that exposed Santos knew something was up years before election win

The publisher of a Long Island newspaper that wrote the first exposé on George Santos said he suspected the congressman’s bad motivations during their first meeting, which took place years before his election win.Grant Lally, the publisher of the North Shore Leader, thought he was a “completely non-serious candidate” after meeting him in 2020, during Mr Santos’ first run for office.“He was weird,” Mr Lally told The Independent. “He acted strangely, he boasted, and at the same time he seemed to bask almost like a child in the attention he was getting.”Mr Santos, who took his seat in the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Constance Marten: New pictures released in search for aristocrat missing with rapist partner and newborn baby

Police have expressed concerns for runaway aristocrat Constance Marten, her rapist boyfriend and their newborn baby as officers believe they have been sleeping in a tent in sub-zero temperatures.The Metropolitan Police have released new CCTV images of the pair who were seen purchasing a tent at Argos in Whitechapel, east London, on 7 January just two days after they went missing near Bolton.A spokesperson said: “Mark went in alone and bought two big bags full of items, paying in cash, including a blue two-man tent, two sleeping bags and two pillows. He left the store at 6.40pm on 7...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

NHS racism shame: One in three Black and minority ethnic staff face discrimination or bullying

A third of Black and ethnic minority health staff have suffered racism or bullying as the NHS fails to address “systemic” levels of discrimination, The Independent can reveal. Levels of bullying and harassment of minority workers have not improved in the past five years with almost 30 per cent saying they have been targeted in the past year, compared to 20 per cent of white staff. Despite being one-quarter of the workforce, minority ethnic staff make up just 10 per cent of the most senior positions, the NHS’s flagship report is set to reveal.One nurse told The Independent she was...
The Independent

Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’

A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After having...
