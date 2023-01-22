Labour calls for investigation into claim BBC chair helped Boris Johnson get a loan

The Labour Party is calling for an investigation into claims the BBC's chair helped Boris Johnson get a loan before his appointment.

It is claimed that Richard Sharp helped the then-prime minister arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000.

This allegedly happened weeks before he was recommended for the job which he started in February of 2021.

Labour has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg following the report in The Sunday Times.

