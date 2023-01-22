ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders – update: Bryan Kohberger search warrant found less evidence than expected, expert says

By Rachel Sharp and Andrea Blanco
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGMfB_0kNMknyH00

The search warrant executed at Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s home yielded less evidence than expected, according to an expert.

Court documents unsealed last week showed 15 items were recovered from Mr Kohberger’s home during a search on the same day he was arrested in Pennsylvania on charges for the 13 November stabbings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho.

Speaking to The Independent about the significance of the seizures - including hairs, receipts, a computer tower, a disposable glove and items with peculiar stains , former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer said: “I just expected so much more information.”

Official details about the evidence are not expected to emerge any time soon after the court extended a gag order prohibiting law enforcement officials from revealing information about the murders and the arrest.

Meanwhile, speculation around Mr Kohberger’s possible links to the victims continues to swirl - including a rumour that he visited the restaurant where Mogen and Kernodle worked in the weeks before the killings.

That rumour was promptly shut down by the owner of the restaurant Mad Greek .

Scott Hiser
3d ago

He cleaned up somewhere besides home. Got rid of his clothes n shoes...but... it's very hard to completely rid yourself of all trace evidence. I do think they have the right guy, tho. I also think he knows he's caught, as well.

Reply
21
Drew Gardiner
3d ago

What they seized seems underwhelming unless there’s more on his computer. Any idea why they waited so long to search his apartment/car when they were on to him 2 weeks after crime? I mean 5 weeks is a lot of time for him to excessively clean and get rid of evidence.

Reply(4)
21
brewgirl
3d ago

But I wonder if all of the evidence that had red/brown stains, some tested and some not ate his blood or someone else’s? Especially the bed sheets. And the cutting of a pillow seems a bit suspect as well. Why would he have a cut up piece of a pillow with “reddish brown stains” on it? And, all of the strands of hair as well, one on which is an animal hair. It will be interesting to see what dna comes from all of that. They haven’t said what they have gotten from his computer yet. I think there’s going to be a lot more coming out as the weeks go by.

Reply(2)
8
 

The Independent

