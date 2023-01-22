ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

All main Stormont parties want to maintain single market access, says Tanaiste

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Agn5l_0kNMkhfv00

Stormont leaders must grasp the opportunity to restore devolution if a deal emerges from EU/UK talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, Ireland’s deputy premier has said.

Micheal Martin said all the main parties, including the DUP , wanted to maintain one of the protocol’s key elements – Northern Ireland’s access to the EU single market.

To date, the EU has made clear that single market access for Northern Ireland would depend on the region following the bloc’s rules on trade.

Mr Martin said the EU, and UK and Irish governments, were “very aware” of unionist concerns about the Irish Sea trading arrangements and stressed it would be a challenge to find an agreed solution between London and Brussels.

I think an opportunity could arise here. If it arises in terms of an outcome to the protocol issues, then it should be grasped by all parties in Northern Ireland, including unionism

Tanaiste Micheal Martin

“I think the British government have clear challenges, the EU have challenges in terms of access to the single market, and therefore I don’t understate the challenges that both are facing,” he told RTE Radio One.

“So, we shouldn’t mistake the fact that there’s a process in place for certainty that an outcome will emerge. I think it’s going to be very challenging.”

Commenting on his recent engagements with the main parties in Stormont, Mr Martin added: “I’ve spoken to the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, I’ve spoken to all leaders in Northern Ireland, they all want the restoration of the Executive and the Assembly, it should be restored.

“I think an opportunity could arise here. If it arises in terms of an outcome to the protocol issues, then it should be grasped by all parties in Northern Ireland, including unionism.”

He added: “All are agreed on one thing, (along) with industry in Northern Ireland, that access to the European single market should be maintained, because it’s beneficial to the economy of Northern Ireland and to jobs there, as well then as access to the GB market.”

Mr Martin said he wanted to see an end to the political “vacuum” in Northern Ireland.

“The Executive should be back, the people of Northern Ireland deserve no less than to have the people that they elected working on their behalf in the Assembly and in the Executive.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

M&S chair says UK Government’s ‘baffling’ post-Brexit plans will wreck trade

Marks & Spencer’s chairman has become the latest business leader to criticise the Government’s economic policy, with Archie Norman calling plans to ease post-Brexit trade “overbearing” and “baffling”.Mr Norman, who is also an ex-Conservative MP, has urged the Foreign Secretary during talks with the EU not to consider separate labelling for goods sold in Northern Ireland.“The overbearing costs of a labelling regime would raise prices and reduce choice for consumers, further disadvantage UK farmers and suppliers and impact UK retailers’ competitiveness in other international markets,” Mr Norman wrote according to excerpts obtained by the Telegraph.“The simple fact is retailers already...
The Independent

Red flags missed before killer asylum seeker murdered man over scooter

An asylum seeker who murdered a man in a row over a scooter was already on the run for a double murder overseas.Questions have been raised over a series of “red flags” that should have alerted the authorities of the danger Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai posed before he killed Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth last year.Hewas sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday.But before arriving in the UK Abdulrahimzai had already killed two people in one country and had been arrested on drugs charges in another. He also published photographs of a knife...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes that...
The Independent

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told refugee status

Thousands of asylum seekers living in hotels cannot be told if they have been granted refugee status, The Independent can reveal. Rishi Sunak has pledged to “abolish” a record backlog of asylum decisions that has left more than 140,000 people waiting to learn their fate, blaming the figure on a rise in small boat crossings and migrants “exploiting our system”.And the home secretary has accused civil servants of assessing asylum claims too slowly, telling a parliamentary committee: “Frankly, their productivity is too low.”But The Independent understands that a significant number of decisions have been made, but not communicated to...
The Independent

Manhunt for two murderers on the run together in Northern Ireland

Two murderers are on the run and police in Northern Ireland believe they are together.Alison McDonagh, 47, and Stephen McParland, 54, absconded while on temporary release from jail.McParland was sentenced for the murder of a 33-year-old man in 1997, while McDonagh was jailed for the murder of a man in the Rathcoole area of north Belfast in 2004.Detectives say anyone who sees the pair should not approach them and should contact police.Officers have also urged the killers to hand themselves in.The pair were last seen at Lanyon Place train station in Belfast at around 1.45pm on Saturday. Police believe they...
The Independent

Couple who flew to Turkey to have £4k dental surgery say it ‘ruined their lives’

A couple who flew to Turkey to have £4,000 cosmetic veneers fitted to their teeth claim it “ruined their lives” and has left them unable to eat or drink without pain.Jade Tushingham, 32, and her partner Kelly Tushingham, 30, went to Antalya, Turkey, in September 2022. They planned to combine a beach holiday with the procedure, after being lured by the lower cost of cosmetic surgery in the country. In the UK, it can cost up to £20,000.The day after arrival, the couple apparently visited a private clinic near their hotel for the first stage of their transformation. After having...
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
The Independent

The photoshop fails sent to DWP as benefit fraudsters try to show they live in the UK

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has released photoshop fails sent in by benefit fraudsters - trying to prove they live in the UK.The doctored images include photos of men and women pasted into various scenes and outside homes ahead of a crackdown in fraud.They were sent to benefit officials by scammers who were asked to provide evidence they live in Britain.One shows a woman holding a toddler, another a couple outside a home - but are all clearly fake photoshopped images.They have been shared by the DWP’s counter fraud office - which says fake claims add up to...
The Independent

Top geneticist warns UK is embarking on experiment that could ‘cause great harm’

A top geneticist has warned the UK Government’s plans for looser regulation around precision-bred animals and plants is a “massive experiment” that could “cause great harm” to the planet.Renowned broadcaster and fertility expert Lord Winston told Parliament he was “very concerned” that the use of this technology could have unintended consequences as the Bill passed its report stage in the House of Lords.He said: “Every single piece of technology that humans have ever produced has a downside that we don’t expect and that we don’t recognise and predict at the time.“And I would argue that this is one of these...
The Independent

Welsh Ambulance Service facing up to £15m in cuts

The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust (WAST) has been told it could be facing £15 million worth of cuts next year after receiving its draft budget.Ambulance workers in Wales have been striking over pay and conditions since last year, claiming the current situation is hitting staff numbers, increasing delays and killing patients.Around 1,500 Unison ambulance staff across the nation took part in a walk-out on Monday, with more industrial action planned next month.Please help us protect the resources for those whose lives are in danger.If it’s not life-threatening, some patients might be asked to make an alternative arrangement, such as making...
The Independent

Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’

The return of the Donald Trump baby blimp, the huge inflatable depicting the former US president in a nappy and clutching a mobile phone, has begun with a test inflation by the Museum of London.A conservation analysis of the blimp has led staff at the museum, its “final resting place” after it took to the skies above Parliament Square during protests over Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK in June 2019, to blow the balloon up once again.It was gifted to the museum in January 2021 and specialist manufacturers have inflated it to check if it is structurally sound,...
The Independent

Broadband firms urged to axe mid-contract exit fees as prices rise

Broadband firms have been urged to drop penalties for customers leaving mid-contract amid concerns of impending “exorbitant” price rises or exit fees of more than £200.Millions of broadband and mobile phone customers can expect to face monthly bill increases of at least 14% from April.Providers often link their annual price rises to January’s consumer price index (CPI) or the retail price index (RPI). Despite a slight easing this month, both are near the highest they’ve been for 40 years, with the latest CPI at 10.5% and RPI at 13.4%.BT, EE, Plusnet and Vodafone broadband contracts allow prices to go up...
The Independent

Dawn raids carried out as part of London slave labour cannabis farm investigation

A series of raids have been carried out across London as part of an investigation into suspected modern slavery.Officials are looking into an organised crime group suspected of using victims to operate cannabis farms.The National Crime Agency released these bodycam clips showing their officers conducting the searches on Wednesday, 25 January.Both clips were filmed in Eltham, southeast London.Three men were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, human trafficking, and cannabis production offences.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mother tells story of her teenager going into labour totally unaware she was pregnantBrendan Fraser addresses audience ahead of The Mummy screening at London cinemaConte hails ‘world-class striker’ Harry Kane after winning goal vs Fulham
The Independent

Scottish minister ‘trusts’ decision to send transgender rapist to women’s jail

Scotland’s Justice Secretary expressed faith in the Scottish Prison Service’s (SPS) decision to place a transgender woman convicted of raping two women while she was a man in a women’s prison.Keith Brown also told MSPs that the controversial Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill – which is currently being challenged by the UK Government – would have no implication on which prisons transgender people are held in.Mr Brown was responding to an urgent question in Holyrood on Wednesday after Isla Bryson was found guilty of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019, following a...
The Independent

Charities write to PM urging action over 200 ‘missing’ child refugees

Leading charities have called for an independent inquiry into how more than 200 asylum-seeking children have gone “missing” from Home Office hotels, describing the situation as “a child protection scandal”.In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed by more than 100 organisations, the charities warned that the children – many of whom had been living in southern seaside towns – were at risk of exploitation.Their letter urges him to end the practice of housing young refugees who have been separated from their families in Home Office hotels, and instead place them with specialist local authority teams who can protect...
The Independent

Cabinet goes to Chequers as minister says Nadhim Zahawi probe over in 10 days

Rishi Sunak is expected to be joined by an embattled Nadhim Zahawi when the Cabinet meets for an away day at the prime minister’s grace-and-favour country house.The trip to Chequers in Buckinghamshire comes after days of headlines about Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs, with the Conservative Party chairman subject to an ethics probe.Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said the result of that investigation, which the Prime Minister announced on Monday, could take just 10 days.It means the conclusions could be on Mr Sunak’s desk as early as the tail end of next week.Mr Sunak ordered an investigation by Sir Laurie...
The Independent

Report: Myanmar opium cultivation surges 33% amid violence

The production of opium in Myanmar has flourished since the military's seizure of power, with the cultivation of poppies up by a third in the past year as eradication efforts have dropped off and the faltering economy has led more people toward the drug trade, according to a United Nations report released Thursday.In 2022, in the first full growing season since the military wrested control of the country from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, Myanmar saw a 33% increase in cultivation area to 40,100 hectares (99,090 acres), according to the report by the...
The Independent

What the papers say – January 26

Developments in eastern Europe and the latest on Nadhim Zahawi lead the national papers.The US and Germany have joined western allies including the UK in agreeing to send battle tanks to Ukraine, says the Daily Mail, i and Daily Mirror.Mail: Finally, the West unites to defend freedom #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LcKggp3Kl3— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) January 25, 2023Thursday's front page: Allies send tanks to hold back Putin - as Ukraine war escalates#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uEH7U7jH4w— i newspaper (@theipaper) January 25, 2023Thursday's front page - 'WORLD UNITED AGAINST EVIL'https://t.co/sAlWN8tsEZ pic.twitter.com/kjnLG8hmtT— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 25, 2023The Financial Times has Lockheed Martin ready to meet demand...
The Independent

NHS racism shame: One in three Black and minority ethnic staff face discrimination or bullying

A third of Black and ethnic minority health staff have suffered racism or bullying as the NHS fails to address “systemic” levels of discrimination, The Independent can reveal. Levels of bullying and harassment of minority workers have not improved in the past five years with almost 30 per cent saying they have been targeted in the past year, compared to 20 per cent of white staff. Despite being one-quarter of the workforce, minority ethnic staff make up just 10 per cent of the most senior positions, the NHS’s flagship report is set to reveal.One nurse told The Independent she was...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy