Galveston, TX

tourcounsel.com

Memorial City Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Memorial City Mall, is a family-focused shopping complex. Since, you can find shops for all audiences, recreation spaces for the little ones, different restaurants, a Fast Food area and much more. Notable stores where to go shopping: Levi's, Sephora, Zara, Express, American Girl, Blu Spero, Abercrombie Kids, Forever 21, babyGAP,...
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC

Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Wine-fueled restaurant opens new location in the Woodlands with 60 varietals on tap

Woodlands residents have a new place to gather over wine and pizza. Sixty Vines has opened its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900). Courtesy of Sixty VinesSixty Vines has opened in The Woodlands. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe menu is built around pizzas and shareable dishes. Courtesy of Sixty VinesThe interior features high ceilings. Located in the former Jasper’s space, the almost 12,500-square-foot restaurant offers an expansive dining room with high ceilings and plenty of outdoor seating. As its name implies,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

New Sugar Land Hangout is Naturally Fun for Wine Lovers

Sugar Land has its first wine shop dedicated to the growing natural wine movement. The recently opened Imperial Wine SLTX is a neighborhood bottle shop located at 106 Bay View less than a mile from the old Imperial Sugar Factory — but refined sugar is one ingredient you won’t find added to any of the wines carried in this charming store.
SUGAR LAND, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
HOUSTON, TX
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas

TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission

HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Wonderful Remarkable Home in Houston Texas Highlighted By Impeccable Outdoor Living Lists The Market for $4.299 Million

2 Reynolds Ct, Houston, Texas sits on over 7,200 beautiful land plot with a wonderful outdoor living room with a fireplace and a generous sized pool. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,211 square feet of living space. To know more about 2 Reynolds Ct, please contact Sissy Lappin (Phone: 713 922 0602) at Lappin Properties for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
PASADENA, TX

