Bridgeport, CT

NBC Connecticut

5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden

Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say

A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Daily Voice

Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash

A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY
Eyewitness News

Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
MILFORD, CT
News 12

Vigil held to honor Bridgeport homicide victims of 2022

People in Bridgeport gathered Wednesday to remember those killed by gun violence in 2022. The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport hosted a vigil to honor Bridgeport homicide victims and their families at McLevy Green Wednesday afternoon. They read 16 names, followed by a moment of silence. Leaders from several...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Syracuse.com

Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said

Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 12

DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins

News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
NEWBURGH, NY

