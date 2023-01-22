Read full article on original website
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
5 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Route 15 in Hamden
Five vehicles were involved in a crash on Route 15 South in Hamden Tuesday, according to state police. The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. and traffic was getting by on the shoulder. State police said no injuries were immediately reported.
Monsey man charged in New Hempstead school bus accident that injured children
Police say Chiam Feder, 37, is charged with three counts of assault, one count of reckless endangerment, and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of reckless driving, and 31 traffic infractions.
Moving Company Employee Stole Watch From Darien Home, Police Say
A moving company employee from Bridgeport is charged with stealing a watch from a woman's Darien home and then pawning it, police said. The original incident happened on Monday, July 25, 2022, when a group of movers was helping a designer lift furniture at the victim's home in Darien. The watch was then reported stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, by the victim, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.
Woman Killed In Chain-Reaction Fairfield County Crash
A Fairfield County woman was killed in a six-vehicle crash after a 22-year-old man ran into the back of a car, setting off a chain-reaction crash.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, on Linen Avenue.According to Sgt. Darryl Wilson, of the Bridgeport Police, a 202…
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash
A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
Police: New City man arrested for selling fentanyl that killed Connecticut man
After a five-month investigation, authorities say evidence led investigators to identify Daniel McDonald, 32, as the suspect who sold the fentanyl to an overdose victim.
Police: 2 Danbury teens facing multiple charges for 2 shootings, stealing car
Police say a 15 and 17-year-old drove through the area in a stolen car shooting at homes.
Drunk Driver Was Going 127 MPH Before Seaford Crash That Killed Half-Brother, DA Says
A 23-year-old drunk driver was going more than twice the speed limit moments before a deadly crash on a busy Long Island roadway that killed his half-brother, prosecutors allege. Joshua Pena, of Valley Stream, was formally arraigned on manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter charges in the death of 23-year-old Xavier Pena...
Man Charged With Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford, Police Say
A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street.The victim told Milford Police they had listed a vehicle on Offer Up and were scheduled to show the …
Authorities arrest school bus driver who crashed into New Hempstead home last year
The driver of a school bus who crashed into a house and injured children in the Village of New Hempstead last year was arrested and charged on Tuesday. The bus crash occurred on Dec. 1, 2022, and resulted in extensive property damage. Multiple children between the ages of 4 and 10 were hurt, according to officials.
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car
#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
Vehicle Intertwines With Guardrail, People Injured In 2-Car Harrison Crash
Multiple people were injured and had to be extricated from a vehicle after it slammed into a guardrail in Westchester County after a two-car crash. The accident happened on Saturday, Jan. 21 around 12:20 p.m. in Harrison on the eastbound side of Westchester Avenue at Kenilworth Road, according to the Purchase Fire Department.
Vigil held to honor Bridgeport homicide victims of 2022
People in Bridgeport gathered Wednesday to remember those killed by gun violence in 2022. The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport hosted a vigil to honor Bridgeport homicide victims and their families at McLevy Green Wednesday afternoon. They read 16 names, followed by a moment of silence. Leaders from several...
CAUGHT: 28-year-old man arrested for stealing from cars while owners were in New City church
A 28-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say they caught him trying to steal people's belongings out of their cars while they were in church. Police say it happened at Gracepoint Gospel Fellowship Church in New City. It happened Sunday, but it wasn't the first time.
Syracuse teen flees police in stolen car, chase ends in three-vehicle crash, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A police chase of a stolen car ended in a three-vehicle accident Monday and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy, police said. Around 2:41 p.m., officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Seymour Street and South Geddes Street, but the driver did not pull over when the police attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department.
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
