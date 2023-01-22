Read full article on original website
jacqueline nunez
6d ago
Salons should ask fir money upfront. If you don't want to pay do your own nails. The person has probably done it before.
Dale Traverso
6d ago
Behavior that leads to policy changes ..and, if you judge the demographics of the salon address, more profiling and prejudice smh.
fox5ny.com
1 shot during argument on Manhattan subway
NEW YORK - Two gunshots rang out on board a Brooklyn-bound N train Saturday morning around 1 a.m. after a 34-year-old man started arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him, the NYPD said. "There are a lot of police out there, but it's like when...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Lawyer in NYPD Police Car Firebombing Sentenced to Prison
A lawyer who purchased gasoline that another lawyer used in firebombing an unoccupied New York City police car in Brooklyn during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in prison. Colinford Mattis was […] Click here to view original web...
fox5ny.com
Homeless senior citizen dies after beating in NYC
NEW YORK - A homeless senior citizen was beaten so badly in East Harlem that he later died in the hospital. The NYPD now is looking for any information to help them solve the case. Edgardo Rodriguez was found beaten in the early morning hours of May 24, 2022, in...
fox5ny.com
Victim ID'd in Bronx quadruple shooting that left 1 dead, 3 injured
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department has identified a man who was fatally shot in a quadruple shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx that also left three others injured. Police identified the victim as Kadeem Corion, 33, of Queens. According to police, two men were...
News 12
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
Boy, 9, grabbed in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn synagogue: police
A 9-year-old boy was almost kidnapped from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday morning, police said.
californiaexaminer.net
A 25-year-old Man Was Shot In The Head And Died In The Bronx Nycha Apartment He Was Visiting
Police announced Wednesday that a 25-year-old man was tragically shot in the head during an altercation inside a Bronx NYCHA apartment he was visiting. Around 10:55 p.m., police arrived at the Morrisania Houses on Washington Ave. near E. 169th St. in response to a report of gunfire and discovered Randell Timber unresponsive inside the first-floor apartment. police reported on Tuesday.
2nd suspect arrested in death of Upper West Side woman
NEW YORK -- A second man is now under arrest in the death of an Upper West Side woman found tied up and gagged inside her apartment. Police say 53-year-old Terrence Moore, of Brooklyn, is charged with murder and two counts of burglary. He was arrested around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the Upper West Side. Police say he and another suspect, Lashawn Mackey, killed 74-year-old Maria Hernandez while robbing her West 83rd Street apartment last week.
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman who was tied up, burned alive in NYC: cops
Police arrested a suspect this week in the murder of a woman found burned to death inside a Brooklyn apartment more than two months ago. Lashawn Duffie, 28, was charged with murder and kidnapping Tuesday in connection to the heinous Nov. 11 slaying of 40-year-old Sugerys Ramirez — with whom he was in an unspecified domestic relationship, authorities said. Ramirez was discovered unconscious inside a second-floor apartment in a building on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills following an early-morning blaze, cops said. Duffie is accused of tying her up and setting her on fire, burning her alive, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by EMS workers. A death certificate for Ramirez, released by the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, revealed that she died of “homicidal violence, including thermal injuries,” police said Wednesday. Police have described her as a squatter. Another person suffered minor injuries in the blaze but refused medical attention, the FDNY said. A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, had responded to the inferno. Duffie’s arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court was pending Wednesday.
Robbery duo threatens to shoot man outside NYU building before security intervenes
The 38-year-old victim was in front of an NYU building at Washington Place and Greene Street, less than a block from the park, around 7 p.m. when the pair came up and demanded his money, police said.
Robbers armed with gun, gold club strip teen in Queens
Police are looking for two men who threatened a 17-year-old boy in Queens last Sunday with a gun and a gold club and forced him to strip before robbing him.
Shoplifter who attacked CVS employees, cops with stolen metal lock arrested
An unidentified shoplifter was arrested at an Upper East Side CVS on Tuesday for attacking employees and police with a metal padlock, according to the NYPD.
NYPD: Woman, 33, stabbed on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed early on Wednesday morning in Stapleton, according to the NYPD. The incident occurred during a dispute, and the woman’s former boyfriend is sought for questioning, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. A 33-year-old victim was slashed in...
Teenage boy dead after dispute with stepfather in Bronx
Detectives are looking into whether the boy's neck injuries were the result of the stepfather trying to defend himself.
Second suspect arrested in Manhattan murder of woman, 74, found bound and gagged: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The second person sought by the NYPD in connection to the murder of a 74-year-old woman found bound and gagged inside her Upper West Side apartment was arrested late Tuesday, according to authorities. Terrence Moore, 53, was taken into custody without incident after being tracked by surveillance video to […]
pix11.com
Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources
Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources. Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in...
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
fox5ny.com
Mother sucked into plane engine, Fox News meteorologist attacked, the dirtiest cities: This week's top stories
NEW YORK - From a Fox News meteorologist attacked on a NYC subway train, to Chase locking up some ATMs at 5 p.m. due to crime, here's a look at the top viewed stories on FOX5NY.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27:. Mother of 3 sucked into plane engine was...
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
2nd person of interest sought in killing of Maria Hernandez, 74, in her Upper West Side apartment
NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of a person of interest after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. On Saturday, police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. On Monday, police announced they were looking for a second person of interest, who was spotted on video with Mackey. Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. "I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
