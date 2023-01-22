Read full article on original website
Nunya Business
3d ago
A court just ruled the forced vaccination mandate was unconstitutional. Should they save some money to hire the proper amount of medical professionals back that were forced out? Many hospitals are understaffed and not up to par. The vaccine doesn’t stop transmission so it’s a moot point. Most everyone has natural immunity now.
Reply
10
PayAttention
3d ago
They need to advocate Science & Medicine, the career they "chose" not become part of the antivaxing Cult against medicine. Those that did get vaccinated, thank you for caring.
Reply
3
Related
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
In New York, a wide range of relief payments and programs are available that aim to help people beat inflation to some extent. One of the newest programs I talked about is the Temporary Assistance Program which gives poor NY families up to $789. In case you are interested in the program, you can check the details here.
New Yorkers Will Get Their Maximum SNAP Benefits For January
All New Yorkers participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum amount of food benefits for January, Governor Kathy Hochul stated today.
wshu.org
"A ticking time bomb": New York nursing homes push for Medicaid rate increase
A coalition of nursing homes says, if New York state doesn’t increase its Medicaid reimbursement rates, the eldercare facilities may have to reduce the number of beds — or even shut down all together. According to the state’s health insurance assistance program, most nursing home residents use Medicaid...
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
New York is one of the most populated states in the country. With time, it has seen tremendous growth and a diversified economy. Despite all this, a large number of people are living in poverty.
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Tax season officially began today, Monday, January 23, 2023. If you are trying to get your refund back quickly, you're probably getting your documents together right now in order to file as soon as possible. But, before you file or hands things over to your tax preparer, make sure you are familiar with all the credits you might qualify for in New York State.
Millions for New York families as part of Homeless Housing and Assistance Program: See if you can get the money
New York is one of the major and most popular states. The state and the city welcome thousands of people every year. Governor Kathy Hochul seems to be doing everything needed to benefit outsiders and locals. For example, she announced $1.3 billion for healthcare experts.
Gov. Hochul Announces Expansion for Addiction Treatment in NYS
Recently it was announced through the office of New York State Governor Kathy Hochul that expansions will be made to handling addiction treatment in the state. The opioid crisis has affected all of America, with New York State being among some of the hardest hit. Numerous court settlements have made it that the fighting of this epidemic is possible.
New York State Fails to Enforce Healthcare Staffing Ratios: Why Are These Essential for Quality Care?
The state of New York has long been a healthcare leader. But, recently, it has failed to enforce its healthcare staffing ratio laws that took effect on January 1st, 2023. This negligent behavior jeopardizes the safety and quality of care for patients.
SNAP supplemental benefits for New Yorkers to end after February
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive emergency allotments (EA) for the last time in February. The federal omnibus bill for fiscal year 2023 that passed in December ended the monthly supplemental benefits, which were initiated for SNAP recipients in...
Child Care Vouchers for homeless and low-income NY households: See if your family is eligible for cash assistance
Taking good care of children can be tough, especially if you live in an expensive state like New York. Still, our parents try their best to provide us with all the comforts and luxuries. No matter what, they try to keep us safe and free from tension.
SNAP Gets $234 Million in Federal Funding Boost for January
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made the announcement that all New York state citizens currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving the maximum benefits for the month of January, which is estimated to bring approximately $234 million in federal funding to the local state economy.
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000
2022 saw a high rate of inflation in different parts of the United States. Many Americans lost their jobs, and the housing costs touched the sky. Thankfully, some financial relief programs and grants are there to help people out. One of them is the Homeowner Program. If you apply for it and get approved, you may receive nearly $10,000 for utility and about $65,000 for each household. Here you can find the details of this program.
cnycentral.com
NYS Comptroller: Office of Children and Family Services needs to better-protect children
New York — New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is calling on New York’s Office of Children and Family Services to do better at protecting vulnerable children. The agency oversees the system that investigates reports of abuse. In an audit released Tuesday, the Comptroller says the agency needs to significantly improve how it reviews incidents of kids dying from it.
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
18-year-olds are now allowed to do this at weddings in New York State per Governor Kathy Hochul. Up until the year, old people over the age of 21 year old were allowed to do this at weddings, but now there is an exception. Now, you can be the person to...
Stimulus update: These states are sending payments in 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Individual states are issuing stimulus checks to its residents to help offset the increase cost of groceries, gas, utilities and other daily expenses because of inflation. Since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the federal government issued three stimulus payments between 2020 and 2021...
O'Donnell: Natural gas ban will be part of Hochul's executive budget
“I expect this will be in her budget proposal,” said Albany insider Jack O’Donnell when asked about Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to end the sale of fossil fuel-powered heating equipment. “We should see it by February 1, when the budget is due.”
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 30