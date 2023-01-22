Read full article on original website
Whitmer says no surprises in State Of The State tonight
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State address tonight before a joint session of the Michigan Legislature. She says there will be no surprises as she lays out her plans to increase the tax credit for low-income families and repeal the retirement income tax.
Bell’s announces Oberon Day in Michigan
KALAMAZOO, MI — Michigan’s own Bell’s Brewery will release its summer staple beer Oberon for 2023 on March 20. The Kalamazoo brewery will celebrate at its Bell’s Eccentric Cafe in downtown Kalamazoo with “Camp Oberon” starting at 10:00 a.m. with live music, games, and Oberon-themed food. Other bars and restaurants across the state often celebrate Oberon Day with special festivities.
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
Gas prices rise seven cents a gallon in the past week in Michigan
DEARBORN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Gas prices in Michigan are up seven cents from a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 39 cents more than this time last month and 13 cents more than this time last year.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay shooting rampage charged with murder in California
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Reuters) – A California farm worker was charged on Wednesday with seven counts of murder in the shooting spree that killed seven people, some of them his co-workers, in the state’s second deadly gun rampage in recent days. Chunli Zhao, 66, the lone suspect...
Winning “Lucky For Life” lottery ticket sold in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, MI — A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life after purchasing a Michigan Lottery tickets from a Charlotte liquor store. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Friday night – 02-10-28-30-44 – to win the...
