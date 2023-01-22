ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
94.1 Duke FM

Whitmer says no surprises in State Of The State tonight

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her State of the State address tonight before a joint session of the Michigan Legislature. She says there will be no surprises as she lays out her plans to increase the tax credit for low-income families and repeal the retirement income tax.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.1 Duke FM

Bell’s announces Oberon Day in Michigan

KALAMAZOO, MI — Michigan’s own Bell’s Brewery will release its summer staple beer Oberon for 2023 on March 20. The Kalamazoo brewery will celebrate at its Bell’s Eccentric Cafe in downtown Kalamazoo with “Camp Oberon” starting at 10:00 a.m. with live music, games, and Oberon-themed food. Other bars and restaurants across the state often celebrate Oberon Day with special festivities.
KALAMAZOO, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Winning “Lucky For Life” lottery ticket sold in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, MI — A Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life after purchasing a Michigan Lottery tickets from a Charlotte liquor store. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Friday night – 02-10-28-30-44 – to win the...
CHARLOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy