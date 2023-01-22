Read full article on original website
Stanley M. Sallaz, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley M. Sallaz, age 75 of Hubbard, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his residence. He was born on August 21, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of the late James Marshall Sallaz and Mary Elizabeth (White) Sallaz. Stanley...
Irma Aletha Tate, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma Aletha Tate, 85, of Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Sunday, January 8, 2023. She was born August 28, 1937 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the daughter of L. Virginia Thompson. Growing up in Smithfield, Virginia, Irma strengthened her knowledge of everyday living and used...
Melvin Vincent Lewis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Melvin Vincent Lewis will be held Friday January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. The family will receive...
Donna Jean Vargo, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Vargo was born in Youngstown and passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic. She was the daughter of Isabel and Michael Dudash. Donna graduated in 1966 from Woodrow Wilson High School then attended and graduated from Youngstown Vocational School...
Robert Emery Horvath, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Emery Horvath, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully and was called home by our Lord and Savior on Tuesday January 24, 2023. Robert was born February 2, 1939 in Sharon, Pennsylvania. a son of Emery...
Gratta E. West, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gratta E. West age 86 passed away January 24, 2023, at Canterbury Villa with her loving family at her side. She was born March 3, 1936, to the late Anna and Willard Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her...
Mark Steven Addicott, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Steven Addicott, age 62, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital. He was born on April 26, 1960, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Pauline Mae (Mullen) and Dale Robert Addicott, Sr. Mark was a 1980 graduate of Joseph Badger High...
Twana Tenete Richardson-Sharp, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Twana Tenete “Tee Rich” Richardson-Sharp transitioned from her earthly labor on Sunday, January 15, 2023 in Boardman , Ohio. Twana affectionately called ” Tee Rich” and “Tee Bone” was born December 15, 1977 in Youngstown, a daughter of James E. ” Preacher” Richardson Sr. and Racheryl Clark.
James E. Ferguson, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” E. Ferguson, of Masury, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, January 22, 2023, while a patient in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 82. James was born November 9, 1940, at home in Grove...
Dennis A. McNeal, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis A. McNeal, age 83, of Columbiana, died on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Hospice House, Poland. He was born on July 27, 1939, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Marshall and Mildred Mulford McNeal. Dennis served in the United States Army in...
Angelo Frasca, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angelo Frasca, 85, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, January 23, 2023. Born September 19, 1937 in Bagnoli Irpino, Italy, the son of the late Michele and Maria Pallante Frasca, Angelo arrived in the United States on the SS Andrea Doria in 1955 at the age of 17.
Joshua Walter Richardson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Walter Richardson, 41, of Austintown, joined God’s Kingdom on Monday, January 23, 2023 from a pulmonary embolism. Josh was born November 1, 1981, in Youngstown, the son of Darrell and Cheryl Richardson. He attended school throughout the years in both the Austintown and...
Thomas James Olesky, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Olesky, 22, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, January 13, 2023, at his home, after a senseless accident. Thomas was born April 1, 2000, in Youngstown, the son of Thomas Olesky, Jr. and Stacy Crucian Olesky and was a lifelong area resident. He was a...
Mary L. Pratt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Pratt, 72, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Thursday, January 19. She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Michal and Gladys Waback. Mary leaves behind four sons, Donald J. Pratt, John Pratt, Damien Pratt and Brandon Darby; one daughter, Penny Pratt;...
Sally Irene Young, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Ellsworth Community Church for Sally Irene Young, 95, formerly of Ellsworth, who passed away late Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, in AustinWoods Care Center. Sally was born May 7, 1927, in...
Delories J. Brooks Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delories J. Brooks Williams, 84, of 3143 Hoffman Circle NE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital Trumbull, following complications from an extended illness. She was born April 20, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
Anne Cauffield Zents, Howland, Ohio
HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anne Cauffield Zents, age 84, of Howland Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. She was born in Warren on August 2, 1938 to the late Ward and Grace Stahl Cauffield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zents; brother, William...
Carole A. Pesa, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Pesa, 83, died Monday afternoon, January 23, 2023 at her home. She was born July 30, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Paul F. and Carolyn Geidner Dominic. Mrs. Pesa was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School and a 1960 graduate of...
Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kovacic Ehrenberg, 69 of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Youngstown, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family. Waiting for her in Heaven are her parents and many dear friends. She is survived by...
John Panko III, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Panko III, 61 of Palatine, Illinois, passed away into eternity on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. John was born November 11, 1961, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, a son of John Panko, Jr. and Joann Miladore Panko. Although John was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, he...
