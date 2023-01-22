Blue Ivy, 11, Is So Cute Singing ‘Brown Skin Girl’ With Mom Beyonce In Dubai: Watch

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In her first concert in four years, Beyonce shared the stage with her adorable daughter Blue Ivy Carter! The pop superstar invited her 11-year-old girl, whom she shares with Jay-Z, to join her in singing “Brown Skin Girl” at a private performance for the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Dubai on Saturday, January 21, according to fan footage leaked online, as the venue reportedly banned recording devices, including cell phones.

Beyonce held the hand of Blue Ivy as they stood in the center of the stage surrounded by backup singers. The “Ring The Alarm” hitmaker rocked an exquisite gold gown, while the fashionista tween donned a fabulous red dress filled featuring sparkling fringe. Looking like a mini-me of her iconic mother, Blue Ivy showed off some dance moves as well, while Beyonce hit the high notes.

In other clips secretly captured at the event, Beyonce can be seen performing “Crazy In Love” and “Naughty Girl” from her 2003 debut solo album, Dangerously In Love, her iconic ballad “Halo” and the smooth groove “Drunk In Love” from her 2013 self-titled album, and the more recent anthem, “Freedom,” from her groundbreaking visual album Lemonade. The singer was paid a whopping $24 million to mark her triumphant return to the stage since she last wowed the crowds during 2018’s Coachella, per TMZ.

Of course, the concert only added to the rumors of a world tour, which first began spreading after the massively successful release of her album Renaissance. Page Six reported in December that an “official announcement was expected in the coming weeks” with a kickoff for the Renaissance tour to be sometime in the beginning of 2023. This will be her first solo tour since she her Formation tour in support of her album, Lemonade, in 2016.

The Dubai concert also follows the news that Beyonce’s reported collaboration with Britney Spears fell through. A source close to Britney told HollywoodLife that the deal would not be possible “due to a scheduling conflict.” Stans of the pop princesses will just have to wait and see if their dream duet will still come true!