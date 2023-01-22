ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Carjackers suspects hid in freezer to evade Capitol police

Two suspects accused of carrying out a string of armed carjackings in the Washington, D.C., area were found and arrested on Tuesday after they hid in the outdoor freezer of a restaurant, the U.S. Capitol Police said. Shortly before noon, a police patrol tried to pull over a white BMW sedan on E Street believed to be linked to the carjackings, but the car sped off.The BMW clipped a Capitol police van before it crashed into a Capitol police SUV, officials said. The two suspects, who were considered armed and dangerous, ran out of the vehicle and hid inside the freezer behind a restaurant along Pennsylvania Avenue before they were located and arrested.Capitol police identified the suspects as 18-year-old Cedae Hardy and 18-year-old Landrell Jordan. A gun and high-capacity magazine were seized, officials said.Hardy and Jordan have been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, carrying a pistol without a license, reckless driving and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.
CBS News

Inmate captured four days after escaping from Maryland correctional facility

An inmate who had escaped from a correctional facility in Sykesville, Maryland, last week was found and taken into custody, according to authorities. Jeremiah Ballard, 27, escaped last Thursday, officials with The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. He was located Monday at the Vista Garden Shopping...
CBS News

Suspect in murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison, arrested in Harford County

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Andre Bailey in connection to the murder of 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. Garrison was shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. An investigation identified Bailey as the suspect. On January 20, Bailey was arrested in Harford County and taken to Central Booking Intake Facility,...
CBS News

CBS News

