Effective: 2023-01-24 20:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CST for south central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN IBERIA...CENTRAL ST. MARY AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 830 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located over mainly rural areas of Iberia parish to near Centerville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Franklin, Patterson, Burns Point, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport, Pierre Part and Centerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

IBERIA PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO