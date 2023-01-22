ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

Man arrested on murder charges after physical altercation in Ridgeville

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAOPB_0kNMj3gR00

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a man following a Thursday night murder in Ridgeville.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported stalking incident on Highway 78 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

While crews were dispatched to the scene, a second call came in reporting a man not breathing at the scene.

Warming shelter to open on Monday in North Charleston

Deputies arrived to find a man “laying on the ground unresponsive.” EMS performed CPR but was unsuccessful. The victim had succumbed to his injuries.

Through an investigation and witness testimony, detectives learned that the suspect, 40-year-old Elup Jones, was involved in a physical altercation with the victim.

According to arrest warrants from DSCO, Jones allegedly held the victim’s head in mud and water causing his death.

DCSO arrested Jones on the charge of murder.

Jones is being held at Dorchester County Detention Center.

The victim was later identified by Dorchester County Coroner’s Office as D’Angelo Smith of Ridgeville.

The incident is currently under investigation by DCSO.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO investigating Wednesday shooting at Awendaw home

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Awendaw Wednesday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to Theodore Brunson Road near Highway 17 around 6:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Officials said a caller reported that someone walked up to the home and fired through the front […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Teen injured in Tuesday shooting near McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in the McClellanville area. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a location off Old Georgetown Road around 12:30 a.m. where they found the wounded teenager. “The deputies tended to his injuries until EMS arrived and […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
blufftontoday.com

Hardeeville man turns himself in after hit-and-run involving teen

A driver turned himself in to authorities on Jan. 17 in connection with a hit-and-run in Hardeeville that left a teenager in critical condition and now faces charges in connection with the incident, according to the Hardeeville Police Department. Christopher Wright, 47, of Hardeeville, turned himself in to police at...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested for attempted ATM robbery in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after being accused of attempting to steal an ATM in Summerville on Sunday. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), officers responded to Synovous Bank on North Main Street in reference to an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m. Authorities said two men fled on foot, but were […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
abcnews4.com

Man arrested and charged for murder on Hwy 78 Thursday: DCSO

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV — Dorchester County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man who allegedly murdered someone on Highway 78 on Thursday, Jan. 19. DCSO reports deputies responded to 419 Highway 78. Once arrived, deputies saw one person receiving CPR and declared them dead at the scene. Elup Jones has...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie. The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston, were found on the lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy