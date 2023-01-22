Man arrested on murder charges after physical altercation in Ridgeville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies have arrested a man following a Thursday night murder in Ridgeville.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported stalking incident on Highway 78 around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

While crews were dispatched to the scene, a second call came in reporting a man not breathing at the scene.

Deputies arrived to find a man “laying on the ground unresponsive.” EMS performed CPR but was unsuccessful. The victim had succumbed to his injuries.

Through an investigation and witness testimony, detectives learned that the suspect, 40-year-old Elup Jones, was involved in a physical altercation with the victim.

According to arrest warrants from DSCO, Jones allegedly held the victim’s head in mud and water causing his death.

DCSO arrested Jones on the charge of murder.

Jones is being held at Dorchester County Detention Center.

The victim was later identified by Dorchester County Coroner’s Office as D’Angelo Smith of Ridgeville.

The incident is currently under investigation by DCSO.

