ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Where is the coldest city in Texas?

By Bill Disbrow
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jiHqL_0kNMhmCB00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That distinction doesn’t mean it’s all that frigid in Amarillo relative to other U.S. cities. In fact, NOAA data compiled by Stacker identified the coldest cities in all 50 states and found that Texas doesn’t even crack the top 150 coldest cities in America. Of the 266 studied, 171 have a colder average temperature.

Still, with a 30-year average of 57.3 degrees, the High Plains can get quite a bit chillier than other parts of Texas. The mean temperature in Houston over the last year was 70.5 degrees, according to federal data. Last year the average temperature in the Dallas area was 68.2 degrees, according to NOAA.

“Amarillo is undoubtedly the coldest (big) city in Texas. The coldest temperature on record is -12 back in 1986. However, just two years ago we came close to tying this dubious record with a low of -11 on Feb. 15, 2021,” said KAMR chief meteorologist John Harris.

Geography and the resulting climate are what sets Amarillo apart.

These are the most popular Texas-made beers in Texas, Spec’s says

“We are located farther north than any other city in Texas. We do see all 4 seasons up here in the Panhandle,” said Harris, who points to low humidity driving down nighttime temperatures, particularly in winter.

That low humidity can be a real benefit in the warmer months.

“Less humidity makes the 90s more tolerable since we don’t typically have a heat index per se,” he said. “We see beautiful sunrises and sunsets, almost year-round, because of less clouds.”

According to the figures compiled by Stacker, Amarillo sees an average daily maximum temp of 70.9 degrees and an average daily minimum of 43.8 degrees. That’s a wider and warmer range than the coldest city in other big states like California, Illinois and New York.

Though not included in the study, Harris said the distinction of overall “coldest city in Texas” probably goes to Dalhart, located roughly 80 miles northwest of Amarillo. On Jan. 4, 1959 the town recorded a low temperature of -21 degrees.

The coldest city in the U.S. is Utqiaġvik (formerly known as Barrow), Alaska, according to the Stacker report. The average daily temperature there is 11.7 degrees.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 7

Related
abc7amarillo.com

Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
KLST/KSAN

This Texas city ranked second as the 12 best US fishing city

HOUSTON (CW39) – Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S. FishingBooker is the largest platform in the U.S. for connecting anglers and, they highlight nearly 2000 destinations worldwide. The website ranked Galveston second on its list of the 12 best U.S. fishing cities for […]
GALVESTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

New power plant being built to support the Texas grid

AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power

A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?

We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Central Texas Volunteers Prepare for “Point-In-Time Count”

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) — The 2023 Point-In-Time Count is an assessment that measures how many people are experiencing homelessness on a single day here in Central Texas. Today, volunteers gathered to make sandwiches and fill thank you gift bags with supplies and other foods you can eat without heat sources, for P.I.T Participants to […]
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas

A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
PASADENA, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
KHOU

More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters

HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Employing Erin: Texas Department of Public Safety

SAN ANGELO, Texas- The Texas Department of Public Safety is a department of the state government of Texas. The DPS is responsible for statewide law enforcement and driver’s license administration. On this week’s Employing Erin, we see if Erin has what it takes to pass the physical fitness tests to become a Texas DPS Trooper.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy