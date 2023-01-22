Man told officer he was going to break into his dad’s house, kicks the window: North Ridgeville police blotter

Read full article on original website
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
Car traveling on Warrensville Center Road with missing and flat tires, stopped; drunk driver arrested: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- OVI: Warrensville Center Road. At 4:55 a.m. Jan. 18, an officer saw a car traveling south on Warrensville Center Road with a flat front passenger tire and a rear passenger wheel missing a tire. The driver, a Euclid man, 36, was found to be intoxicated. Police...
Man threatens to blow up and shoot up pizza shop because he couldn’t use a coupon: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Aggravated menacing: Mayfield Road. At 6:40 p.m. Jan. 21, an employee of Domino’s Pizza, 5139 Mayfield Road, reported that a caller threatened to “blow up and shoot up” the store. The caller was upset because he was told he could not use an online coupon for a phone order. Police are investigating.
Drunk driver clocked at 101 mph on I-77: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Dec. 30, police observed a speeding white GMC truck traveling 101 mph on I-77 northbound. While talking to the driver -- who despite the chilly weather had all four windows down and was jamming loudly to tunes -- the officer said his movements were slow and concentrated. When asked...
Cleveland man angry about lost cell phone pulls out gun: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Jan. 5, a Sheetz employee called police about an unruly customer at the Cascade Crossing gas station. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Suspect in Sandusky standoff set house on fire before shooting himself, police say
People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.
Cleveland man shot to death at gas station in city’s Central neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was killed Tuesday at a gas station in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police said. Tysean James, 20, was shot in the chest about 9:10 p.m. at Quincy Gas on Community College Avenue and East 40th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.
Man gets sick eating marijuana chocolate: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a call at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 21 from a Jackson Street man who had reportedly had an adverse reaction after eating three chocolate marijuana edibles. There was no further information on the man’s condition at the time of the report. Traffic crash: North Court Street. Police...
Stolen car ends up abandoned in front yard, points to string of thefts
A car found in a front yard led police to a string of car thefts at local stores.
North Royalton police officers should be issued tasers
Within North Royalton City Council Safety Committee meetings, I have spoken loudly in favor of obtaining tasers for our North Royalton police officers. Here are the reasons why:. • The North Royalton Police Department continues to fall behind the times of all our surrounding communities by not equipping our patrol...
Teen girl arrested after throwing mug at her father: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16, a man, 62, argued with his daughter, 16, after he took away some of her privileges. The girl threw mugs at her father, striking him with one. Police arrested the girl on a domestic violence charge. Juvenile court placed the girl in a diversion program...
Pounding students break door at Gilmour Academy’s Ice Arena: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Gilmour Academy staff working a hockey game at the ice arena reported Jan. 20 that students from University School were banging their hands on the entry doors. The banging resulted in damage to a bracket, which caused the sliding doors to stop working properly. The administrations of the two schools...
Watch: Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game
"As more fights erupted," officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.
‘I’m grateful I was the one hit’: Man shot by deputy U.S. marshals at Cleveland’s Steelyard Commons sentenced to more than 13 years in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Pennsylvania man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Wednesday told a federal judge he felt “grateful” that bullets fired by deputy U.S. marshals hit him instead of other bystanders at a packed shopping center in Cleveland. DeWayne Taylor, 33, told...
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
Viral video of Cleveland Heights traffic stop prompts internal police review
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights police officials are conducting an internal investigation into a traffic stop that went viral this week. Demetrius Kern, 37, was handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official business on Sept. 22 after he claimed that his car was almost hit by a police cruiser that was attempting to pull over another vehicle in front of him.
Man makes off with jewelry, an air fryer and ground beef: Avon Police Blotter
Police responded to a Meijer store for a theft in progress at 3:40 p.m. Dec. 24. A Lorain man was arrested with more than $500 worth of stolen items, including jewelry, clothing, an air fryer and two packages of ground beef. Breaking and entering: Center Road. Police responded to a...
Viral video of man’s arrest during traffic stop by Cleveland Heights police raises questions
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An arrest of a Cleveland man in September during a traffic stop is raising questions about how police handled the situation after a video posted Monday of the incident went viral. Demetrius Kern, 37, ended up being handcuffed and then ticketed for obstruction of official...
‘Hurry up and fix it before someone gets killed’: East Cleveland resident begs city to take down dangerous barriers
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some are calling it an accident waiting to happen... The problem stems from barriers set up in the middle of a busy road. They force drivers into oncoming traffic. “It’s completely unsafe and it’s completely unacceptable,” said a concerned East Cleveland resident, who didn’t want...
15-year-old shot through floor in Cleveland, police say
A teen was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning following a shooting at a home, Cleveland police said.
