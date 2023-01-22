Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County Youth Poet Laureate, please stand up.
The Arts Council for Monterey County—in partnership with Urban Word, a New York City-headquartered youth program that fosters creative writing, poetry, spoken word, college prep, literature and hip-hop—is launching the Monterey County Youth Poet Laureate program. On Monday, January 23, the County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution confirming official county status for the program.
Emergency disaster food distribution for South Monterey County residents
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Food Bank for Monterey County will host a Tuesday emergency food distribution event. This event will be on Jan 24. in San Ardo on Cattleman and College Roads. This event will be at Our Lady of Ransom Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
KSBW.com
Salinas police chief says his department is struggling with staffing
SALINAS, Calif. — The chief of the Salinas police gave a presentation on the staffing of his department and went over how they prioritize calls from the public. During his report to the council, Chief Roberto Filice said as of this year there are 18 officer vacancies and 11 positions were permanently eliminated as part of the 2023 budget process.
sanbenito.com
Hollister nurses will rally to uphold safe staffing standards
Registered nurses employed by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will join thousands of members of California Nurses Association in hosting a local action for safe hospital staffing on Jan. 26. The nurses are calling for all services to remain open at HHMH, and demand that their hospital remain open and fully...
benitolink.com
Hospital officials outline funding efforts, scenarios
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital interim CEO Mary Casillas told the audience that all options were on the table to save the hospital, including discontinuing services such as the Home Healthcare Department, which will close Jan. 31, and leasing or selling nursing facilities. The panel for the forum was made up...
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: ‘Right mindset’ for homeless response, neighbors with chainsaws and that chill
Hello again, all. It’s Tuesday, Jan. 24, and another sunny day is ahead of Santa Cruz County, with temps warming into the mid-60s in some spots. If it’s a solo jaunt through the day’s new Lookout content you’re after, step this way. JUMP TO ... Latest...
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
Monterey Police to offer community police academy
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police announced on Monday that they will be offering a community police academy starting on Wednesday March 15. The program will run for eleven weeks and classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at police station located on 351 Madison Street. The program is completely free to
sanbenito.com
Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four
Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother of four boys who was known for her caring spirit, has been identified as the motorist who died in a Jan. 14 traffic collision on Highway 156. She was 37 years old. Azevedo’s family recently established an online fundraising campaign “to...
montereycountyweekly.com
All but one state Covid-19 testing site close in Monterey County.
Nearly three years since the start of Covid-19, one of the early icons of the pandemic—state-supported test sites—is winding down in Monterey County. Four sites operated by Logistics Health, Inc., working under contract with the California Department of Public Health, closed on Sunday, Jan. 22, due to a decrease in demand.
Following large weekend effort, search for Kyle Doan put on pause
A large search effort took place over the weekend to find Kyle Doan, who was washed away in floodwaters two weeks ago near San Miguel.
KSBW.com
Remembering the impact Buffalo Soldiers had on Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army and became heroes for the role they played in American history, famously charging up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders and fighting bravery in the Indian Wars, but what few people know is that they eventually ended up in Monterey and what they built might surprise you.
Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47
KSBW.com
North Monterey County High School student arrested after bullet found in backpack: MCSO
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student at North Monterey County High School was arrested after staff found a bullet in his backpack, sheriff's deputies told KSBW 8. Deputies said school staff issued a shelter-in-place order around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after they saw what they believed was a rifle scope. Staff confronted the student and found a bullet in his backpack, according to deputies.
Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim in 2021
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Monday for the alleged drugging and rape of a victim in May of 2021. On May 15, 2021, at 5:09 a.m., investigators responded to Natividad Medical Center for reports of a possible victim that was drugged and sexually assaulted. The incident
Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Monterey County officials announced are looking for community feedback on adequate housing projects for all income levels in unincorporated areas of the county. County officials said they will use the feedback to develop the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Update document. Officials said that the document will feature housing
montereycountyweekly.com
There’s a vacancy on the Del Rey Oaks City Council. Who will fill it is a numbers game.
David Schmalz here, thinking about political appointments, which have become a hot topic of late as local elected officials wrangle for coveted board seats on various local agencies. And while many of those dramas—or non-dramas, in some cases—have played out already, that is not so in Del Rey Oaks, where...
kprl.com
Search Continues For Kyle 01.24.2023
The search continues for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, missing after flood waters swept him away from his mother while they were driving across San Marcos creek just south of San Miguel. He disappeared two weeks ago in the floodwaters. Nearly 300 people searched for him over the weekend. That search continues...
lookout.co
Local chefs cooking up fundraiser for Capitola workers
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. … Save the date: Some of Santa...
