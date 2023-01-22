MONTEREY, Calif. — The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army and became heroes for the role they played in American history, famously charging up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders and fighting bravery in the Indian Wars, but what few people know is that they eventually ended up in Monterey and what they built might surprise you.

