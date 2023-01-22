ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey County Youth Poet Laureate, please stand up.

The Arts Council for Monterey County—in partnership with Urban Word, a New York City-headquartered youth program that fosters creative writing, poetry, spoken word, college prep, literature and hip-hop—is launching the Monterey County Youth Poet Laureate program. On Monday, January 23, the County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution confirming official county status for the program.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Emergency disaster food distribution for South Monterey County residents

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Food Bank for Monterey County will host a Tuesday emergency food distribution event. This event will be on Jan 24. in San Ardo on Cattleman and College Roads. This event will be at Our Lady of Ransom Church from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The post Emergency disaster food distribution for South Monterey County residents appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas police chief says his department is struggling with staffing

SALINAS, Calif. — The chief of the Salinas police gave a presentation on the staffing of his department and went over how they prioritize calls from the public. During his report to the council, Chief Roberto Filice said as of this year there are 18 officer vacancies and 11 positions were permanently eliminated as part of the 2023 budget process.
SALINAS, CA
sanbenito.com

Hollister nurses will rally to uphold safe staffing standards

Registered nurses employed by Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital will join thousands of members of California Nurses Association in hosting a local action for safe hospital staffing on Jan. 26. The nurses are calling for all services to remain open at HHMH, and demand that their hospital remain open and fully...
HOLLISTER, CA
benitolink.com

Hospital officials outline funding efforts, scenarios

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital interim CEO Mary Casillas told the audience that all options were on the table to save the hospital, including discontinuing services such as the Home Healthcare Department, which will close Jan. 31, and leasing or selling nursing facilities. The panel for the forum was made up...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Police to offer community police academy

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police announced on Monday that they will be offering a community police academy starting on Wednesday March 15. The program will run for eleven weeks and classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. at police station located on 351 Madison Street. The program is completely free to The post Monterey Police to offer community police academy appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
sanbenito.com

Family mourns fallen nurse, mother of four

Hollister native Rosa Miramon Azevedo, a nurse and mother of four boys who was known for her caring spirit, has been identified as the motorist who died in a Jan. 14 traffic collision on Highway 156. She was 37 years old. Azevedo’s family recently established an online fundraising campaign “to...
HOLLISTER, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

All but one state Covid-19 testing site close in Monterey County.

Nearly three years since the start of Covid-19, one of the early icons of the pandemic—state-supported test sites—is winding down in Monterey County. Four sites operated by Logistics Health, Inc., working under contract with the California Department of Public Health, closed on Sunday, Jan. 22, due to a decrease in demand.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Remembering the impact Buffalo Soldiers had on Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — The Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first African-Americans to serve in the regular U.S. Army and became heroes for the role they played in American history, famously charging up San Juan Hill with Teddy Roosevelt's rough riders and fighting bravery in the Indian Wars, but what few people know is that they eventually ended up in Monterey and what they built might surprise you.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies arrested two siblings for the alleged attempt to murder their own mother on the 1000 block of Monterey Salinas Highway 68 on Jan. 19. Deputies responded at around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a family disturbance. Investigators on the scene developed probable cause to believe the victim's daughter Whitney Stolich, 47 The post Sister and brother arrested for trying to kill own mother in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

North Monterey County High School student arrested after bullet found in backpack: MCSO

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old student at North Monterey County High School was arrested after staff found a bullet in his backpack, sheriff's deputies told KSBW 8. Deputies said school staff issued a shelter-in-place order around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after they saw what they believed was a rifle scope. Staff confronted the student and found a bullet in his backpack, according to deputies.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim in 2021

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Monday for the alleged drugging and rape of a victim in May of 2021. On May 15, 2021, at 5:09 a.m., investigators responded to Natividad Medical Center for reports of a possible victim that was drugged and sexually assaulted. The incident The post Deputies: Soledad man arrested for alleged kidnapping rape of drugged victim in 2021 appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Monterey County officials announced are looking for community feedback on adequate housing projects for all income levels  in unincorporated areas of the county. County officials said they will use the feedback to develop the Sixth Cycle Housing Element Update document. Officials said that the document will feature housing The post Monterey County looking for community feedback on future housing projects appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Search Continues For Kyle 01.24.2023

The search continues for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, missing after flood waters swept him away from his mother while they were driving across San Marcos creek just south of San Miguel. He disappeared two weeks ago in the floodwaters. Nearly 300 people searched for him over the weekend. That search continues...
SAN MIGUEL, CA

