Authorities confirm bodies found in New River are connected to double homicide
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The medical examiner’s office has identified a body pulled from the New River on January 21 as 25-year-old Jamie Frazier. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Johnny Thomas and Frazier were last heard from in mid-December. They say Frazier was Thomas’ girlfriend.
Name of woman found in New River released; cause of death determined as homicide
VSP investigating officer-involved shooting at Leehy Manor Apartments in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities have released more information on an officer-involved shooting that they say happened in Southwest Roanoke on Wednesday morning. Roanoke Police said officers responded to the 3700 block of Stratford Park Drive SW and found a man outside on a sidewalk. Authorities said the officer...
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (VR) – The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday (Jan 14) at 8:23 a.m. on Route 8, at Five Forks Road in Patrick County. On Saturday (Jan 21) a vehicle was discovered by a passer-by, off of Route 8, over an embankment, 100 feet south of Route 660. The Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the roadway and struck several trees. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56, of Stuart, Va., was reported missing/overdue. Mr. Martin was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The cause of death is unknown at this time, and the remains have been transported to the Virginia Medical Examiner's Office, Western District, to determine the cause of death. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating fatal Patrick County crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Goodview vehicle crash leaves three hospitalized
GOODVIEW, Va. (WFXR) — The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department has reported three people are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Goodview on January 23. Around 10 a.m. on Monday, emergency responders and firefighters arrived on the scene and found two people trapped in one vehicle at Meador Road. Firefighters...
Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
Fire in Henry County under investigation
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Chief William Martin said fire crews got a call around 10:30 p.m. for a laundry room fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County. Martin said guards attempted to put out the fire but couldn't put it out but were...
Drug Task force makes arrest
On January 10, 2023, in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF) which consists of (Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police), the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted a traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) inside the County of Bedford. The traffic stop yielded approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer. The driver of the vehicle who was identified as Philip Edward Harless of Vinton, VA was charged and is currently being held for possession with intent to distribute 100g or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.
Crews rescue two people trapped in vehicle after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department reports that two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crash that happened on Sunday, Jan. 22. Around 2 a.m. officers from the Blacksburg Police Department witnessed the crash on US 460 and advised the New River Valley 911 center. On the scene, officers discovered two people trapped inside the vehicle on the eastbound ramp of South Main.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Pulaski County cleared
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says the scene of this crash has been cleared. A tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on I-81S in Pulaski County, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 98 mile marker, and as of 10:17 a.m., traffic is backed up for...
Hillsville man airlifted, Galax man charged in wreck
A Galax man has been charged with reckless driving after a two-vehicle accident Friday in Woodlawn resulted in a Hillsville man being airlifted from the scene. According to Virginia State Police Trooper J.D. Delp, the accident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. on Friday morning, January 20. Delp said the accident occurred on U.S. 58 Eastbound about 500 feet east of Route 1120 (Canary Lane) near Miller’s Market. Delp said a school bus had stopped and a 2014 Nissan Versa Note driven by Clifford Lonnie Wild, 57, of Hillsville was stopped for a bus when a 2013 Dodge Dart driven by Robert Tyler Ashley, 21, of Galax struck Wild’s vehicle in the rear.
Danville native killed in Pittsylvania County crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Saturday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 11:36 a.m. on Rt. 41, near Rt. 719. 66-year-old Sheila Powell was attempting to pull out of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center...
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
Fire reported at Patrick Henry Correctional facility
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A was reported fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County on January 23, according to BTW21. Around 10:31 on Monday firefighters were dispatched to the Patrick Henry Correctional Unit on A. L. Phillpott Highway for a fire. While crews battled the fire, Virginia State Police and Henry County […]
Carroll County man charged with animal cruelty after TikTok video
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a man is charged with animal cruelty after a TikTok video circulated depicting what deputies call animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office says it first learned of the video January 13. A spokesperson says it depicted a man allegedly...
ACSO lockdown schools while serving a warrant
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) report a lockdown of public schools while serving a warrant. ACSO’s Sheriff Donald Smith confirmed that the holding of students was strictly a precautionary measure due to the nature of the arrest and proximity to the schools in Danville. The ACSO’s SWAT Team...
Two hospitalized after crash on US-460 ramp in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Two were hospitalized after a crash on a US-460 ramp in Blacksburg early Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS. Rescue crews said at around 2 a.m., they were called to the EB460 Bypass Ramp at South Main for a crash and entrapment. Blacksburg Police Department...
Authorities identify body of woman recovered from New River in Pulaski County
Wytheville Police ask for help locating stolen Moped
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in searching for a stolen moped. Police say the bike was taken over the weekend and has a Virginia license plate, 55830M. (Photo courtesy: Wytheville Police Department) Wytheville Police asks anyone with information on...
