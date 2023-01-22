Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Megan Hess: Funeral home owner and her mother plan to appeal sentences for mail fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Related
The Daily Planet
‘The funky vibe of Telluride’
It sells out in no time flat, organizers rarely need to beg for acts, and the onstage outrageousness is the stuff of legend. Everything imaginable, and unimaginable, has gone down on the historic Sheridan Opera House stage for Lip Sync, from inadvertent nudity to cardboard jalopies, with costumes ranging from fishnets to furries. And the songs? Springsteen, the Roches, Kill the Wabbit, chanting monks, original rap songs, Dusty Springfield, metal, country, dance and spoken word. In a word, anything. What is it about the annual KOTO Lip Sync Contest — happening Friday at 8 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House — that makes it one of Telluride’s most anticipated events of the year? What is the secret to its enduring popularity?
The Daily Planet
Telluride Academy releases 2023 summer programming
On Monday, Telluride Academy posted its 2023 summer programs for campers ages 5-17. With approximately 115 unique adventures offered from June 5 through Aug. 11, offerings include full-day, Fridays-only, overnights, travel and custom programs. Academy staff encourage locals to sign up quickly, because last year, 90 percent of all camps sold out during the first week of registration.
The Daily Planet
Weekly Planet Picks
1) Join representatives of local nonprofits for drinks and discussion about climate and the environment in the San Juans at Stronghouse tonight from 5-6:30 p.m. 2) The first performance in a Chamber Music Happy Hour series kicks off from 5-6 p.m. in Telluride Arts’ HQ Gallery, with Donavan Dailey on guitar and Danny d’Allesandro on sax. Admission is free.
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
The Daily Planet
Green Grants recipients
This past fall, the Town of Telluride and EcoAction Partners sought applications for the 2023 cycle of Telluride Green Grants. The grant process gives nonprofits, businesses and residents within the Telluride community an opportunity to fund capital projects that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The combined impact of projects implemented...
The Daily Planet
INVITATION TO BID TELLURIDE TOWN PARK WARMING HUT
The Town of Telluride is seeking sealed bids and qualifications for the construction of the Warming Hut & Youth Hangout Project in the Town of Telluride’s Town Park, along with the demolition of the existing Warming Hut and Washstand buildings and restoration of the sites. The bid package is...
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
This Colorado Gem Is the #2 "Best Small Town to Visit in the United States" according to U.S. News & World Report
Small towns can be fantastic vacation spots, offering a change of pace from the hustle and bustle of larger cities. These destinations tend to be less crowded and more affordable (sometimes), with unique shops, restaurants, and experiences.
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
The Daily Planet
Six Senses project put on ice
Mountain Village Town Council temporarily put the potential Six Senses hotel project on hold last week when it voted to direct staff to draft a resolution of denial. The resolution will be considered at council’s March 16 regular meeting. Council member Patrick Berry was the lone dissenting vote and supported continuing the agenda item, as town staff proposed.
The Daily Planet
Norwood’s Prime Time moves forward
After a rough couple of pandemic years, and the short-term closing of the infant room last fall, Norwood’s Prime Time Early Learning Center (PTELC) is looking ahead and looking up. They’re hiring new staff, paying higher wages, boosting their center ratings and gearing up for summer camp, said Melissa Merrill, the center’s director.
20 Things You Cannot Donate To Goodwill In Grand Junction
People love to donate to Goodwill in Grand Junction, but there are certain donated items that will not be accepted. You can find a lot of cool stuff at the Goodwill store in Grand Junction. Their huge store, of course, is dominated by racks of clothing for men, women, boys, and girls. From jeans and t-shirts, activewear, dress slacks, shirts, dresses, skirts, blouses, shoes, and lingerie. When you are looking to add to your wardrobe on a budget the price is right at Goodwill.
The Daily Planet
hotel
Mountain Village Town Council temporarily put the potential Six Senses hotel project on hold…
coloradopolitics.com
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little...
The Daily Planet
Slow start Miners’ undoing in Mancos
Sparked by junior guard/forward Townes Merritt’s 14-point eruption during the second quarter, Telluride’s boys proceeded to battle vaunted Mancos evenly for the final 24 regulation minutes Friday night. And not just evenly, but dead-evenly: 19-19 in the second, 15-15 in the third, and despite junior center/forward Grayson Berry...
KJCT8
Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Xcel bills continue to rise, with many Coloradans seeing bills more than double or even triple the size of bills seen this time last year. With budget-shattering bills, many Coloradans just want to know why their bills are so high. Xcel says that natural gas...
GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
KJCT8
Montrose Police Department investigating homicide
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. Many Coloradans are seeing double or even triple costs for gas and electric this year, and most just want to know why. DU basketball player facing vehicular homicide charges. Updated: 14 hours ago.
KJCT8
Mesa County Sheriff’s Deputy Involved Shooting
Update 9:15 a.m. - The officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2023, when deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to apprehend a male with a Felony Arrest Warrant at 2842 North Ave. The identity of the deputy involved has not been released, however,...
Comments / 0