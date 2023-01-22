The increase in usage of public lands surrounding Telluride and the region brought to light the very real risk of pristine wilderness areas being loved to death. When the pandemic led more people into the great outdoors, the impacts were felt, including an explosion of trash, smoldering, abandoned campfires and food attracting wildlife, to name just a few of the issues. For many public lands visitors, it was a first to venture into the wilderness. Rather than take punitive approach to those littering or otherwise negatively impacting the area, programs such as the Grand Mesa, Uncomaphgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest Recreational Ranger Program sends representatives into popular user areas with a mission to correct negative behaviors. In a Wednesday morning work session, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard an update on last summer’s program.

