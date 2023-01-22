MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit. In response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, Chief CJ Davis said “it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit.” MPD said that officers that are currently assigned to the unit “unreservedly agree” […]

