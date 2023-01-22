ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols’ family before video release: ‘We want peace’

Video of the traffic stop that preceded Nichols’ death will be publicly released after 6 p.m. (CT). MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys and family of Tyre Nichols asked for justice for their son, and peace in their city, at a press conference in Memphis on Friday. Speakers included family members, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio […]
Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit. In response to the tragic death of Tyre Nichols, Chief CJ Davis said “it is in the best interest of all to permanently deactivate the SCORPION Unit.” MPD said that officers that are currently assigned to the unit “unreservedly agree” […]
