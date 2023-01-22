ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Baby ‘Joey B,’ Bengals superfans, Cincinnati & Kansas City similarities

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Bengals fans are getting ready to descend on Kansas City as their team prepares to take on the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship. Who Dey Nation and Chiefs Kingdom are some of the NFL’s most passionate fanbases. While their rooting interests won’t align on Sunday, there is still plenty that Cincinnati and Kansas City have in common.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Grieving mother leans on Bengals after son’s sudden passing

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A grieving mother says her son’s memory is living on through the Bengals following his recent death. Amanda West says her son, Brayden, would alert his family of trades involving the Bengals immediately after they occurred, even if that meant waking them up in the middle of the night. That’s how big a fan he was.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Soul of a playmaker: Bengals rookie DB a former star QB

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is now tasked with defending passes. Back in his high school days, the now 23-year-old had a different job on the field. FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman talked with Taylor-Britt about how he went from a star high school quarterback to intercepting passes...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Who Dey: Show off your Bengals fandom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing their stripes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Who Dey Nation is sharing pictures and videos to show off their Bengals pride. You can share your Bengals photos and videos with us by clicking here. Your photos/videos might even...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals back to underdogs for AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rollercoaster betting line for the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game continues as Cincinnati is again underdogs. The Bengals are back to one-point underdogs on the majority of sportsbooks (FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars). At Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Chiefs are nearly a field goal favorite at -2.5. This latest...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mother-daughter duo creates Bengals photo experience for fans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State photography company is helping Bengals fans show their Who Dey love and spirit. Stacey and her daughter Bailey are lifelong Bengals fans who share a passion for art and creativity. At Old School Pix, they rent out their space to photographers and families for photoshoots...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox 19

Jeff Ruby to hand out cigars to Bengals fans in Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment bus is on the way to Kansas City for the Bengals’ second straight AFC Championship game with a giveaway for lucky fans. The bus will roll into Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City with 500 custom Jeff Ruby cigars on board to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals look to repeat as AFC Champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - The Bengals and Chiefs will meet for the second straight year in the AFC championship, but this time the Bengals are a near favorite to repeat as AFC champions and make the Super Bowl. The teams practiced Thursday and will practice one more time on...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals community, Fan of the Year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are more than just a football team to Cincinnati - they are a community. FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke has a look at the Who Dey faithful and how this team is a point of pride for all those who cheer them on. See a...
CINCINNATI, OH

