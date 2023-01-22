Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Fox 19
Baby ‘Joey B,’ Bengals superfans, Cincinnati & Kansas City similarities
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - Bengals fans are getting ready to descend on Kansas City as their team prepares to take on the Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship. Who Dey Nation and Chiefs Kingdom are some of the NFL’s most passionate fanbases. While their rooting interests won’t align on Sunday, there is still plenty that Cincinnati and Kansas City have in common.
Fox 19
Grieving mother leans on Bengals after son’s sudden passing
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A grieving mother says her son’s memory is living on through the Bengals following his recent death. Amanda West says her son, Brayden, would alert his family of trades involving the Bengals immediately after they occurred, even if that meant waking them up in the middle of the night. That’s how big a fan he was.
Fox 19
Soul of a playmaker: Bengals rookie DB a former star QB
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is now tasked with defending passes. Back in his high school days, the now 23-year-old had a different job on the field. FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman talked with Taylor-Britt about how he went from a star high school quarterback to intercepting passes...
Fox 19
‘Winning is expected’: Burrow says on returning to AFC Championship
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not getting lost in the moment ahead of the AFC Championship game but says the team’s success is expected. The Bengals are two days away from kicking off in Kansas City against the Chiefs. For Burrow, returning to the AFC Championship...
Fox 19
Who Dey: Show off your Bengals fandom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans are showing their stripes ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Who Dey Nation is sharing pictures and videos to show off their Bengals pride. You can share your Bengals photos and videos with us by clicking here. Your photos/videos might even...
Fox 19
Bengals back to underdogs for AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rollercoaster betting line for the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game continues as Cincinnati is again underdogs. The Bengals are back to one-point underdogs on the majority of sportsbooks (FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars). At Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Chiefs are nearly a field goal favorite at -2.5. This latest...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Children’s shows Bengals spirit in ‘Touchdown for Kids!’ donation competition
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Children’s Hospital teamed up with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Children’s Mercy Kansas City and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital to see who can raise the most money for their team’s local charities. Each hospital represents the city for the four NFL teams...
Fox 19
Young Bengals fans surprised with playoff tickets; Sites around Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Who Dey Nation is heading to Kansas City for Sunday’s AFC Championship game. FOX19 NOW’s Frank Marzullo is in Kansas City to give fans a look at what they can expect to find once they arrive. See a spelling or grammar error in our story?...
Fox 19
Bengals fans must pay $150 deposit for season ticket waitlist, but no guarantee of tickets
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals fans must make a one-time, $150 non-refundable deposit to get on the Bengals’ season ticket waitlist - but it doesn’t guarantee tickets for the upcoming season. The waitlist started in July, according to a Bengals spokesperson, and people will be contacted in the order...
Fox 19
Mother-daughter duo creates Bengals photo experience for fans
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State photography company is helping Bengals fans show their Who Dey love and spirit. Stacey and her daughter Bailey are lifelong Bengals fans who share a passion for art and creativity. At Old School Pix, they rent out their space to photographers and families for photoshoots...
Fox 19
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.
Fox 19
Jeff Ruby to hand out cigars to Bengals fans in Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment bus is on the way to Kansas City for the Bengals’ second straight AFC Championship game with a giveaway for lucky fans. The bus will roll into Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City with 500 custom Jeff Ruby cigars on board to...
Fox 19
Eric Weddle eats crow on Bengals-Bills blowout prediction: ‘Boy was I wrong’
INCINNATI (WXIX) - Former All-Pro NFL safety Eric Weddle is used to coming downhill on the football field. But Thursday morning, it was Weddle who had to do some backtracking on comments he made last week. Not that he regrets them. Weddle, who played three years in Baltimore and was...
Fox 19
Bengals look to repeat as AFC Champions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WXIX) - The Bengals and Chiefs will meet for the second straight year in the AFC championship, but this time the Bengals are a near favorite to repeat as AFC champions and make the Super Bowl. The teams practiced Thursday and will practice one more time on...
Fox 19
Cincinnati, Kansas City mayors exchange friendly fire as AFC Championship game rounds corner
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas have been “smack talking” throughout the week on social media leading up to the AFC Championship game. During a broadcast interview, Lucas calls out Cincinnati Bengals fans for joining the winning-games bandwagon after Pureval trash-talks...
Fox 19
Bengals community, Fan of the Year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals are more than just a football team to Cincinnati - they are a community. FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke has a look at the Who Dey faithful and how this team is a point of pride for all those who cheer them on. See a...
