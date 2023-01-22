Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Federal appeals court rules against hemp farmer whose plants were confiscated at DENHeather WillardTexas State
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobsterRick ZandDenver, CO
Proposal reimagines strolling down Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may allow trailer park residents to upgrade unitsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Two of Denver’s top chefs host collaboration dinnerBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
buffzone.com
Different Oregon squad awaiting CU Buffs men’s basketball in Pac-12 rematch
It was only three weeks ago when the Colorado men’s basketball team delivered a historic thumping upon the Oregon Ducks. In a matchup of perhaps the two most beguiling teams in the Pac-12 Conference, it will be a much different Ducks team the Buffaloes encounter in the rematch. And that fresh look includes the first look at the Buffs’ old friend, Keeshawn Barthelemy.
buffzone.com
New coordinator Sean Lewis aims to speed up CU Buffs’ offense
At Kent State, Sean Lewis’ offense was cleverly called, “Flash fast.”. Now that he’s at Colorado, he calls it “Buff fast.”. Regardless of the name, Lewis’ goal is the same. He wants an up-tempo, high-powered offensive attack. “We’re going to go fast,” Lewis, CU’s new...
Blue-chippers flocking to first big junior day of the Deion Sanders era at Colorado
Deion Sanders was announced as Colorado’s next head coach on Dec. 3 and in a short span, the NFL Hall of Famer and his first-year Buffaloes staff has quickly assembled the program’s best recruiting class in 247Sports history. Sitting at No. 29 in the standings, Sanders and company...
buffzone.com
Road push required for Colorado men’s basketball to make late season noise
The Colorado men’s basketball team had been a strong road team the previous two seasons. Two years ago, when the Buffaloes last reached the NCAA Tournament, they went 6-6 on the road. With a revamped rotation last season, the Buffs were 6-4 in true road games, winning the final four in a row during a late push that landed an NIT berth.
buffzone.com
Women’s basketball: CU Buffs slip, but remain in AP Top 25
Following Sunday’s loss to Stanford, the Colorado women’s basketball team dropped slightly, but remained in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the second consecutive week. CU fell one spot to No. 25 in this week’s poll, which was released Monday. The Buffs collected 56 points to edge...
CUBuffs.com
Coach Prime Continues To Put Buffaloes In National Spotlight
BOULDER — When Colorado named Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders as the Buffaloes' new football coach last December, virtually nobody could have predicted the national shockwaves Coach Prime's arrival would have on the CU program. The Buffaloes became nationally relevant overnight. Recruits — both high school and transfers — immediately...
buffzone.com
Arkansas transfer JD Domineck embracing new opportunity with CU Buffs
In early December, Jordan “JD” Domineck announced on social media that he would remain at Arkansas for his final year of college football eligibility. Then, the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator, Barry Odom, took the head coaching job at UNLV. Domineck still thought he’d return to Fayetteville, Ark., but he said, “One thing led to another and I just felt God telling me, ‘Look, you need to enter the portal for your last year.’”
elisportsnetwork.com
Coach Prime is acquiring top talent for the Colorado Buffaloes | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed his alma mater Colorado Buffaloes and their head coach Deion Sanders’ recruiting practices. Sanders secured a 5-star CB Cormani McClain. He originally committed to the University of Miami and flipped to Colorado. He elaborated on Coach Prime’s recruiting from last season at Jackson State and how he acquired star players. With Sanders’ recruiting success, is Colorado primed to make a big jump next season? Joel predicted that in 2024 Colorado will benefit greatly and compete as a top two or three program in the conference.
$522,000 verdict for CU athlete run over by Denver cop
A Denver jury has awarded $522,000 to a former Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball player after she was run over by a Denver police officer in 2019.
Bill Tierney: everlasting legacy of the greatest coach in college lacrosse
"He's the John Wooden of college lacrosse."Bill Tierney's coaching career spans nearly half a century, and it's filled with unprecedented success. Tierney is the only men's lacrosse coach to win seven Division One championships. He's the first coach to win titles with two schools. He's a USA Lacrosse Hall of Famer. And that's just the tip of the iceberg."He's the most legendary coach in the game," Danny Logan, former Denver Pioneer, said "From his success over the last 40 to 50 years, he's touched every part of the game. Many of the current college coaches can attribute some part of...
KDVR.com
Lakewood football star in need of new heart
A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. A local high school football star is asking for the public’s help after he suffered from a major heart attack back in November. Ouray Ice...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Say Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Denver has not recovered two-thirds of pre-pandemic downtown life
During the period between September and November 2022, Denver's downtown only saw 59% of the activity it had during the same period in 2019.
skyhinews.com
Kremmling man places 5th at National Western Stock Show and Rodeo
Cody Mumma of Kremmling shone during the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, which took place from Jan. 7-22 in Denver. In steer wrestling, Mumma raced through the competition. In pool three, Mumma scored a 4.8-second run in Round 1, then a 4.4-second run in Round 2. These fast scores earned him a place in the semifinals, which took place on Jan. 22. In pool 3 of the semifinals, Mumma won fifth place with a time of 14.9 seconds.
Douglas Budget
Passenger Rail is On Track between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. "Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. "It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region."
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College
Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
coloradopols.com
The Real Southern Invasion: Anschutz Gazette vs. The Denver Post
A new social media ad campaign from the Denver Gazette, a recently-launched pseudopod of the conservative-leaning Colorado Springs Gazette owned by Republican billionaire major donor Phil Anschutz, is prompting widespread backlash as an unseemly disparagement of a fellow news outlet’s journalistic integrity:. These new ads directly targeting the Denver...
EDITORIAL: Drifters endanger Colorado communities
It is of course a relief to know that the man who committed a brutal attack on a woman along a bike path in Aurora — and had attacked another woman who was bicycling with her children — will spend at least some of the next 25 years in prison.
KDVR.com
$100-million renovations underway at Empower Field
Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and will focus on four major parts of the stadium. Gabby Easterwood reports. $100-million renovations underway at Empower Field. Renovations at Empower Field at Mile High will cost about twice Russell Wilson's annual salary and...
Comments / 0