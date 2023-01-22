Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Six Senses project put on ice
Mountain Village Town Council temporarily put the potential Six Senses hotel project on hold last week when it voted to direct staff to draft a resolution of denial. The resolution will be considered at council’s March 16 regular meeting. Council member Patrick Berry was the lone dissenting vote and supported continuing the agenda item, as town staff proposed.
The Daily Planet
Green Grants recipients
This past fall, the Town of Telluride and EcoAction Partners sought applications for the 2023 cycle of Telluride Green Grants. The grant process gives nonprofits, businesses and residents within the Telluride community an opportunity to fund capital projects that reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The combined impact of projects implemented...
The Daily Planet
Ranger program guides visitors with education
The increase in usage of public lands surrounding Telluride and the region brought to light the very real risk of pristine wilderness areas being loved to death. When the pandemic led more people into the great outdoors, the impacts were felt, including an explosion of trash, smoldering, abandoned campfires and food attracting wildlife, to name just a few of the issues. For many public lands visitors, it was a first to venture into the wilderness. Rather than take punitive approach to those littering or otherwise negatively impacting the area, programs such as the Grand Mesa, Uncomaphgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forest Recreational Ranger Program sends representatives into popular user areas with a mission to correct negative behaviors. In a Wednesday morning work session, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard an update on last summer’s program.
The Daily Planet
INVITATION TO BID TELLURIDE TOWN PARK WARMING HUT
The Town of Telluride is seeking sealed bids and qualifications for the construction of the Warming Hut & Youth Hangout Project in the Town of Telluride’s Town Park, along with the demolition of the existing Warming Hut and Washstand buildings and restoration of the sites. The bid package is...
The Daily Planet
Telluride Academy releases 2023 summer programming
On Monday, Telluride Academy posted its 2023 summer programs for campers ages 5-17. With approximately 115 unique adventures offered from June 5 through Aug. 11, offerings include full-day, Fridays-only, overnights, travel and custom programs. Academy staff encourage locals to sign up quickly, because last year, 90 percent of all camps sold out during the first week of registration.
KJCT8
Montrose Police Department investigating homicide
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. Many Coloradans are seeing double or even triple costs for gas and electric this year, and most just want to know why. DU basketball player facing vehicular homicide charges. Updated: 14 hours ago.
The Daily Planet
‘The funky vibe of Telluride’
It sells out in no time flat, organizers rarely need to beg for acts, and the onstage outrageousness is the stuff of legend. Everything imaginable, and unimaginable, has gone down on the historic Sheridan Opera House stage for Lip Sync, from inadvertent nudity to cardboard jalopies, with costumes ranging from fishnets to furries. And the songs? Springsteen, the Roches, Kill the Wabbit, chanting monks, original rap songs, Dusty Springfield, metal, country, dance and spoken word. In a word, anything. What is it about the annual KOTO Lip Sync Contest — happening Friday at 8 p.m. at the Sheridan Opera House — that makes it one of Telluride’s most anticipated events of the year? What is the secret to its enduring popularity?
The Daily Planet
Slow start Miners’ undoing in Mancos
Sparked by junior guard/forward Townes Merritt’s 14-point eruption during the second quarter, Telluride’s boys proceeded to battle vaunted Mancos evenly for the final 24 regulation minutes Friday night. And not just evenly, but dead-evenly: 19-19 in the second, 15-15 in the third, and despite junior center/forward Grayson Berry...
