Area news in brief for Jan. 23

By The Alliance Review
 3 days ago
BELOIT COUNCIL – Beloit Village Council plans meetings in this order beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday night at Beloit Village Hall: Buildings and Grounds, Parks then Streets. Village of Beloit will hold the annual Fire Dependency Board Meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beloit Village Hall.

SEBRING COUNCIL – Sebring Village Council plans a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in Village Council Chambers. Among items to be discussed during the meeting are the hiring of Timothy G. Gabrelcik as village manager. Other items include proclamations for firefighters Wayne Bailey, Timothy Beadnell and Samuel Kanagy; along with the oath of office for Sebring Police Detective Andrew Reed. Other items will be authorizing Gabrelcik to enter into a contract with Swiss Valley Associates, Inc. for engineering services for the Sebring Water Plant clarifier improvements; file an amended certificate of estimated resources for the year 2023 with the auditor of Mahoning County; and enter into an agreement with American Fireworks Company for $10,000 for the 2023 Fourth of July fireworks display.

SALEM SCHOOLS – Salem City Schools Board of Education plans a special meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Salem High School library. Purpose of the meeting is for the board to recess into executive session to discuss personnel matters. In a news release announcing the meeting, it says no action will be taken.

