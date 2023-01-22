Read full article on original website
Mega Millions results for 01/24/23; 1 winner of $31 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – For the third time in four drawings, there has been a winner of the Mega Millions jackpot, as one player in Massachusetts brought home the $31 million grand prize for the drawing held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That means the drawing on Friday, Jan. 27 will...
Michigan man hits his knees after learning he won a $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot
LANSING, MI -- An Ogemaw County man was overcome with emotion inside his local gas station after he learned he’d won a $1.15 Lotto 47 jackpot. “I always purchase a Lotto 47 ticket when I stop at the gas station in the morning to get coffee,” said the 62-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I went to the same gas station a few days after purchasing my Lotto 47 ticket and the clerk asked if I’d bought a Lotto 47 ticket from them recently because they had sold a $1.15 million winning ticket.
clarkstonnews.com
Local Lottery winners claim $3.73 million prize
For an Oakland County Lottery club, winning a recent $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot still seems unreal. The four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 10 to win the jackpot: 04-07-08-18-25-35. The club’s representative bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
Live Powerball numbers for 01/23/23; jackpot worth $502 million
LANSING, MI -- The Powerball jackpot has not been won in more than two months, leading to the drawing on Monday, Jan. 23 being worth $502 million. The cash option for tonight’s drawing is worth an estimated $271.1 million. MLive will be providing live results of tonight’s drawing and...
Jackpot winner: $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mass.
BELCHERTOWN - The sole winning ticket for Tuesday night's $31 million Mega Millions drawing was bought at a Western Massachusetts grocery store.The Massachusetts State Lottery said the jackpot winner came from a Belchertown Stop & Shop.The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million. The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 with Mega Ball 20. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.
Extra food assistance benefits will end after February for Michigan families
Michigan families receiving additional food assistance benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will stop seeing extra payments in March, following a change in federal law. The temporary boost in food assistance benefits — commonly known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — was meant to help low-income families weather the economic hardships of the pandemic and is expected to end nationwide after next month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
How should Michigan’s new early voting work? Ask those who will run it
LANSING, MI – In the third straight even-year election, the way Michigan residents vote could be new. Michigan will join nearly half of states in 2024 and allow in-person early voting thanks to Proposal 2 passing last November. For at least nine days until the Sunday before an election, voters will be able to walk into booths early and cast ballots.
The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA
We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Wallet Watch: What to know about filing taxes this year
And that means two things: We’re halfway through the week, and it’s time to talk about the economy. I’m back with another edition of Wallet Watch – a weekly series from the MLive economy team (editor Danielle Salisbury, reporter Lindsay Moore and me, Rose White). Let’s...
Why snowy owls are scarce in Michigan this winter
Snowy owl sightings in Michigan are always cause for excitement — the huge white birds with piercing yellow eyes are undeniably captivating — but when one appeared on a parking lot picnic table in Muskegon earlier this month, she literally stopped traffic. Drivers in passing cars halted to...
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
Many Michiganders could see a tax cut next year. How and when is up in the air.
Michigan’s Democratic and Republican lawmakers have set their sights on targeted tax relief this session and seem committed to seeing it through as quickly as possible. How they want to go about doing it, though, is somewhat different. On paper, both parties want offer aid in similar ways. One...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Nickelback announces huge 2023 tour with two Michigan concerts
GRAND RAPIDS & DETROIT, MI - Rockers Nickelback just announced a huge 38-city tour for this year with two concerts scheduled for Michigan. One will be at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Friday, June 16 and the other is scheduled for Pine Knob in Clarkston on Sunday, August 13. Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will open the concert.
wkzo.com
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
