Michigan State

The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man hits his knees after learning he won a $1.15 million Lotto 47 jackpot

LANSING, MI -- An Ogemaw County man was overcome with emotion inside his local gas station after he learned he’d won a $1.15 Lotto 47 jackpot. “I always purchase a Lotto 47 ticket when I stop at the gas station in the morning to get coffee,” said the 62-year-old winner who chose to remain anonymous. “I went to the same gas station a few days after purchasing my Lotto 47 ticket and the clerk asked if I’d bought a Lotto 47 ticket from them recently because they had sold a $1.15 million winning ticket.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
clarkstonnews.com

Local Lottery winners claim $3.73 million prize

For an Oakland County Lottery club, winning a recent $3.73 million Lotto 47 jackpot still seems unreal. The four-person Michigan Lucky 4 lottery club matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn Dec. 10 to win the jackpot: 04-07-08-18-25-35. The club’s representative bought the winning ticket at the Sunoco gas station, located at 7650 Ortonville Road in Clarkston.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Boston

Jackpot winner: $31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mass.

BELCHERTOWN - The sole winning ticket for Tuesday night's $31 million Mega Millions drawing was bought at a Western Massachusetts grocery store.The Massachusetts State Lottery said the jackpot winner came from a Belchertown Stop & Shop.The cash option on the prize is $16.3 million. The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 with Mega Ball 20. The jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing is up to $526 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Extra food assistance benefits will end after February for Michigan families

Michigan families receiving additional food assistance benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will stop seeing extra payments in March, following a change in federal law. The temporary boost in food assistance benefits — commonly known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — was meant to help low-income families weather the economic hardships of the pandemic and is expected to end nationwide after next month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America

Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

