Echoes of the Past 10-21-22

October 21, 1923

99 Years Ago

Local Furnace Will Continue In Full Blast

Idle since 1920, when general business conditions compelled a curtailment of operations, Reserve Furnace, No. 5, of the Low Moor Iron Company, located in this city, employing from 125 to 150 men, resumed operations Saturday, and if business conditions remain good the furnace will continue in operation, even after repairs to the Low Moor furnaces have been completed.

October 21, 1937

85 Years Ago

Blaze At Granbery Church Office Is Soon Extinguished

A small fire in the Granbery Memorial Church office occurred around noon today and might have assumed serious proportions had not the Covington Fire Department arrived on the scene in short order. A waste box situated in the corner of the pastor's study near a heater is thought to have been the origin of the fire. Almost the entire corner wall was burned out causing an estimated damage of $50.

October 21, 1962

60 Years Ago

Former Covington Man Now Teaching Medicine

A Covington High School graduate has recently been associated with the teaching services of the clinics of the Medical School of the University of Cincinnati. He is Dr. Courtney Payne Persinger, son of Mr. & Mrs. Harvey Allford Persinger, Jr., of 303 South Craig Street, Covington. Dr. Persinger was salutatorian of the Class of 1945 at Covington High School.

October 21, 1987

35 Years Ago

Route 220 Bridges Over Iron Gate Gorge Dedicated

A new section of U.S. 220 in the Iron Gate Gorge was officially opened this morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speeches. Coordinated by the Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony was held on U.S. 220 less than a mile from the city limits. The section of highway was closed to traffic during the ceremony and traffic was rerouted onto the recently completed bridges which spread the Jackson River and two CSX Railroad main lines and connect U.S. 220 with Rt. 60 at Cliftondale Park.

October 21, 2012

10 Years Ago

Fire Departments Visit Mountain View Elementary School

Members of the Clifton Forge and Selma fire departments recently visited Mountain View Elementary School as part of Fire Prevention Week. The department members brought along the smokehouse, a slightly scaled-down version of a home that students can walk through. The model uses fog to simulate the effect of a smoke-filled house. In the photo below, members of ReRe Bryant's junior-kindergarten class stand outside the smokehouse after walking through. Row one, from left: Abby Elmore, Ambrosia Higgins, Tristen Whitmer, Dalton Simmons, Dakota Rocha, Bryce Wiseman, Phoebe Vess. Row two: Trinton Meekins, Krysteena Jackson, Brayden Darnell, Harley Sanford, Caleb Flenner, Jordan Loan. Row three: Jaylynn Deitz, Emma Linkenhoker. Row four: Wilson Birchfield, Ryan Jeter, Mrs. Bryant.

