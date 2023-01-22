ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATCH: Lisa Marie celebration of life held at Graceland

By Stuart Rucker
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans and family gathered at Graceland on Sunday to pay respects and honor the life of Lisa Marie Presley.

According to multiple news sources, the only child of Elvis Presley already has been laid to rest at Graceland. The service starts at 9 a.m.

Gates open two hours earlier at 7. The service is free, but parking is $10.

    Photo by Marcus Hunter
    Photo by Marcus Hunter

Lisa Marie, who was also a singer-songwriter, had recently been at Graceland for what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

In front of Graceland, fans from all around the world gather to leave notes and flowers on the stone wall as they prepare to say farewell to Lisa Marie Presley.

“Even though she didn’t live here, she always bragged about her allegiance to Memphis and loved Memphis and even referred to as the Memphis girl on the west coast. So, she was proud to be a Memphian,” Kevin Kane said, President and CEO of Memphis Tourism.

Graceland says fans will have a chance to view the gravesite on Sunday after a public memorial service.

Lisa Marie’s family is asking that in lieu of flowers fans make a contribution to the Elvis Presley charitable foundation. The organization supports several causes in Memphis and the Whitehaven area, mostly focused on the arts, education and children’s programs.

