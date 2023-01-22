Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008 01:23

Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured.

The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008.

Below are statements that are emerging amid the news:

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead." - President Biden

"The Governor has been briefed on the shooting in Monterey Park, Los Angeles, and state officials are working closely with local law enforcement. No one should have to fear going to a celebration with their community. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted." - Office of Gov. Newsom

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely." - California Gov. Newsom

" My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost."

"To have this tragedy occur on Lunar New Year weekend, makes this especially painful. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest #AAPI communities in the country. This is a time when residents should be celebrating with family, friends and loved ones - not fearing gun violence." - Alhambra's Mayor, Sasha Renée Pérez

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year." - Kenneth Mejia, Los Angeles' City Controller

"The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known." - Karine Jean Pierre, Press Secretary

"Just heard the horrifying news out of Monterey Park, CA. A whole community wracked by gun violence and death, on what should have been a joyous Lunar New Year celebration. No motive is yet known. But we must act to end the ability of murderers to take so many lives so brutally." - George Takei, Actor

"Our prayers are with our friends and colleagues in the great city of Monterey Park. We stand ready to lend our support during this difficult time as we wait for more confirmed details of an alleged mass shooting incident. #montereypark " - Andrew Chou, Diamond Bar Mayor

"My heart is broken for the victims, their families, and the people of my hometown Monterey Park who were impacted by the mass shooting that took place during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations. I am closely following the situation." - Rep. Judy Chu, 28th Congressional District

"As Americans wake up to yet another mass shooting, we must address the psychological trauma these events cause the American people. We all must consider the possibility of tragedy happening at every public event we attend. We aren't supposed to live like this. We cannot simply pass laws to end mass shootings. We must pass a federal law for universal background checks *and* we must make mental healthcare free and accessible for all. " - Nina Turner, Former Ohio State Senator

The mass shooting marks the fifth mass shooting this year. It is also the deadliest since May 24, 2022 - when 21 people were killed in a school in Uvalde, Texas, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the U.S.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.