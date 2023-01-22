ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008

By KCAL-News Staff
 3 days ago

Monterey Park mass shooting: Reaction pours in after LA County's worst mass shooting since 2008 01:23

Reaction is pouring in from across the country following a mass shooting in Monterey Park where ten people were killed and at least ten others were injured.

The shooting unfolded after the area's largest Lunar New Year's celebration wrapped up in Monterey Park, marking Los Angeles County's worst mass shooting since 2008.

Below are statements that are emerging amid the news:

"Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night's deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park. I'm monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead." - President Biden

"The Governor has been briefed on the shooting in Monterey Park, Los Angeles, and state officials are working closely with local law enforcement. No one should have to fear going to a celebration with their community. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted." - Office of Gov. Newsom

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year. Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence. Our hearts mourn as we learn more about the devastating acts of last night. We are monitoring the situation closely." - California Gov. Newsom

" My heart goes out to Monterey Park and the families and friends of those lost."

(credit: Twitter)

"To have this tragedy occur on Lunar New Year weekend, makes this especially painful. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest #AAPI communities in the country. This is a time when residents should be celebrating with family, friends and loved ones - not fearing gun violence." - Alhambra's Mayor, Sasha Renée Pérez

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred. Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year." - Kenneth Mejia, Los Angeles' City Controller

"The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known." - Karine Jean Pierre, Press Secretary

"Just heard the horrifying news out of Monterey Park, CA. A whole community wracked by gun violence and death, on what should have been a joyous Lunar New Year celebration. No motive is yet known. But we must act to end the ability of murderers to take so many lives so brutally." - George Takei, Actor

"Our prayers are with our friends and colleagues in the great city of Monterey Park. We stand ready to lend our support during this difficult time as we wait for more confirmed details of an alleged mass shooting incident. #montereypark " - Andrew Chou, Diamond Bar Mayor

"My heart is broken for the victims, their families, and the people of my hometown Monterey Park who were impacted by the mass shooting that took place during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations. I am closely following the situation." - Rep. Judy Chu, 28th Congressional District

"As Americans wake up to yet another mass shooting, we must address the psychological trauma these events cause the American people. We all must consider the possibility of tragedy happening at every public event we attend. We aren't supposed to live like this. We cannot simply pass laws to end mass shootings. We must pass a federal law for universal background checks *and* we must make mental healthcare free and accessible for all. " - Nina Turner, Former Ohio State Senator

The mass shooting marks the fifth mass shooting this year. It is also the deadliest since May 24, 2022 - when 21 people were killed in a school in Uvalde, Texas, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the U.S.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

Comments / 4

the only one
3d ago

welcome to Californiazuela where the corruption is worst than Africa Venezuela Cuba and dictator comunist Gavin Newsom stealing all California's money

Virginian Review

Mass Shootings Committed By California Senior Citizens Leave Many Casualties

Beginning with a mass shooting on Sun., Jan. 22 in Monterey Park east of Los Angeles, a 72-year-old-Asian-American gunman opened fire inside a dance studio, killing 11 and wounding 10 others. At a second dance studio in Monterey Park where another Lunar New Year celebration was being held, the gunman entered with his rifle, but Brandon Tsay, a 26-year-old Asian-American standing in the lobby, wrestled the firearm away from the shooter before he could open fire. Police were able to track the gunman to Torrence, a city south of Los Angeles, where the shooter committed suicide with his firearm after being surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Kamala Harris visits Monterey Park; paying her respects to the 11 shooting victims

Vice President Kamala Harris started her Los Angeles visit Wednesday at the Monterey Park Star Dance Studio, where she paid her respects to the 11 victims who died in the mass shooting Saturday evening.Harris made remarks at the site, voicing her condolences. "We will always, as a compassionate nation, mourn for the loss and pray for those who survived," she said. "We need reasonable gun safety laws in our country,"  said Harris at today's visit. She also addressed the need for federal, uniform gun control, comments she had made previously relating to the incident.   "I do want to address the tragedy of...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA.com

These are the 11 people who died in the Monterey Park shooting

The Los Angeles County Coroner has released the names and ages of the 11 people killed in Saturday night’s mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. Below are some of the tributes posted on social media and fundraising pages. GoFundMe has consolidated fundraising efforts with...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Monterey Park mass shooting victims: "Hard-working and diligent," says niece of Xiujuan Yu

Not an avid dancer, Xiujuan Yu decided to step out of her comfort zone and visit a Monterey Park dance studio for the first time on Jan. 21. "It was just like a spontaneous invite," said her niece Kathleen Fong. "Like, 'Hey this place is having a Lunar New Year celebration. You should go out.'"Fong fought back tears as she shared her aunt's story. She described her beloved aunt as a hardworking, diligent and family-oriented woman, which is quite evident after the 57-year-old left Guangdong, China to pursue a better life and education for her three children, nearly a decade ago. She...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS DFW

Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Patient dies in hospital bringing death toll to 11

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, one of the four patients from Saturday night's mass shooting in Monterey Park who was being treated at County-USC Medical Center has died from "extensive injuries," raising the death toll to 11.Another 10 people were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park at a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands. A motive had yet to be officially determined Monday morning, a day after the gunman took his own life.On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Newsom after Monterey Park shooting: "Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is renewing his calls for stricter gun control measures following the mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park on Saturday that killed at least 11 people and injured nine others. "Nothing about this is surprising. Everything about this is infuriating," he told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell on Monday. "The Second Amendment is becoming a suicide pact." Newsom clarified that he has "no ideological opposition" against people who "responsibly" own guns and get background checks and training on how to use them. But he told O'Donnell that current regulations are falling short. Authorities say the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves At Least 10 Dead

Breaking: Monterey Park shooting suspect dead, motive still unknown. 9:15 a.m. Update: In a 9 a.m. press conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a male Asian has been identified, and while no motive had been established, he believed the shooting may have been a hate crime. “Everything is...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Downtown LA eatery Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle tops Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in U.S.

Yelp has released their much-anticipated list of the Top 100 Restaurants in the United States, with one local fusion restaurant topping the list of the nation's best eateries. Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle, a unique blend of Hawaiian and Korean cuisine, earned the top spot on this year's list, one of many Southern Californian locations — but the only one in Downtown Los Angeles. Timothy Lee's restaurant has more than 1,300 ratings on Yelp, an accomplishment in itself, accentuated by the fact that the restaurant maintains a five stars rating."In Hawaii, 'broke da mouth' means food that's so good you can barely...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Suspect In Monterey Park Mass Shooting Found Dead

As previously reported, a mass shooting unfolded in Monterey Park, California. Ten people were killed and countless others injured by a lone gunman at the Star Dance Studio during a Lunar New Year celebration. Now, it’s being reported that the gunman is now dead. Huu Can Tran, 72, was...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

'Unbelievable, horrific, tragic,' LA County's Supervisor reacts after mass shooting

"Unbelievable, horrific, and tragic." Words that summed up Hilda Solis' reaction following Monterey Park's mass shooting where ten people were killed and at least ten others were wounded with injuries that ranged between stable to critical. The Los Angeles County Supervisor was present in Monterey Park Saturday for the Lunar New Year celebration prior to the mass shooting. "I was just there yesterday in the celebration with the city of Monterey Park and many dignitaries and it was a beautiful, festive occasion because after almost two and a half years of the pandemic, they had to postpone the celebration so you could see...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Search warrant served on Monterey Park mass shooter's home in Hemet

A search warrant was served at the residence of the suspected mass shooter in Monterey Park who killed 11 people and left nine others wounded, investigators confirmed Monday. Investigators identified the shooter as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.    The search warrant was served in the 5000 block of W. Florida Avenue in Hemet, according to officers. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department executed the warrant. Inside the home, authorities found a .308-caliber rifle, several electronics, an item that police believed was allowed the manufacturing of homemade firearm suppressors and an unknown amount of .308 and 9mm ammo. Sheriff Robert Luna said that the reason officers...
HEMET, CA
CBS LA

Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Candlelight vigil planned at City Hall

A community candlelight vigil will be held at Monterey Park City Hall Monday evening to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Star Dance Studio that left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded.The gathering, organized by community residents, will be held at 7 p.m. Attendees are being encouraged to bring candles or flowers.A memorial of flowers and other mementos has been growing outside Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Ave., since Sunday.On Monday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified two of the 10 people pronounced dead Saturday night as My Nhan, 65, and Lilan...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Authorities seeking additional information on burglary at home in Valencia

Authorities are seeking additional information from the public in a burglary that occurred at a home in Valencia back in December. According to deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the burglary took place at some time between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Dec. 17., at a home in the 24500 block of Lorikete Lane. An estimated $85,000 worth of property was taken from the home. "During the investigation, deputies learned that the power had also been shut off via an unlocked electrical panel, most likely by the thieves," LASD said. Anyone with information on the incident was urged to contact detectives at (661) 260-4000.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
