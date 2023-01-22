Read full article on original website
What’s Up: Best way to dine on a budget during 614’s Restaurant WeekThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hale Hall to host exhibit on Columbus’ redlining historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State loses 6th of 7, falls 69-60 at IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Offers Four-star 2024 Maryland Running Back DeJuan Williams, Five-star Defensive Tackle Justin Scott Postpones His Commitment
Ohio State has offered another running back in the 2024 cycle. Four-star Maryland prospect DeJuan Williams received the offer from running backs coach Tony Alford on Tuesday, becoming the 11th running back the Buckeyes have offered in the class. Williams is the 299th-best prospect and 25th-rated running back in the...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Head Coach Jim Tressel Provides Thoughts on Ryan Day's Performance As Leader of the Buckeyes:
The head coach of Ohio State football works in a fish bowl. That's how it has been, how it is and how it always will be. As the latest in a long line of successful men to hold the position, Ryan Day understands each of his decisions, both on and off the field, are examined under a microscope locally and nationally, creating the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for the leader of the Buckeyes.
Eleven Warriors
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa Considering Official Visit to Ohio State, 2024 TE Max LeBlanc Picks Up OSU Offer, Buckeyes Visit 2024 OL Jordan Seaton
One of Ohio State’s 2024 linebacker targets is considering taking an official visit to Columbus in the spring or summer. Four-star California linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa told Eleven Warriors Monday night that Ohio State is one of the schools meriting consideration for one of his five officials. “Nothing lined up...
bvmsports.com
Devin Royal ready to ‘win a national title’ at Ohio State
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (BVM) – A little more than a year ago, Devin Royal wasn’t exactly on the national radar. However, a junior season in which he took a big step forward to average 19.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists changed things. “Going into it, I had bigger...
Eleven Warriors
Behind the "Innovative Rebuild" of Ohio State Women's Basketball, the Ohio State Football Media Team is Cooking and The Brotherhood is For Real
Tommy Eichenberg has a nickname. It's Tommy Two Thumbs. To be clear, it's not Tommy Stopenberg. WHEN TALENT WORKS HARD. In 2017-18, Ohio State women's basketball won 28 games and a conference championship. The team had two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Kelsey Mitchell and finished the year ranked 10th in the pre-NCAA Tournament AP Poll.
Eleven Warriors
Sonny Styles Happy He Chose to Reclassify, Which Could Set Him Up to Play Big Role for Ohio State As Sophomore in 2023
Had Sonny Styles remained in his original recruiting class and joined Ohio State as a midyear enrollee, he’d just be beginning his career as a Buckeye this month. Instead, Styles already has a full season as a Buckeye under his belt. Originally a member of the class of 2023,...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Faces Tough Task to Keep the Ball Rolling on the Road At Illinois
A three-day-long sigh of relief has emanated out of the Ohio State men’s basketball program since Saturday. Illinois (13-6, 4-4 B1G) Schottenstein Center 2 p.m. FOX. But that won’t last much longer if the Buckeyes don’t keep their foot on the gas with another impressive effort in their next matchup.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Will Begin Spring Practice March 7
Spring football at Ohio State will begin six weeks from today. The Buckeyes will begin their 2023 spring practice schedule on Tuesday, March 7, per a schedule tweeted out by Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson on Tuesday. Ohio State will practice twice during the first week of practice...
thecomeback.com
New Ohio State player is a former Michigan fan
The Ohio State Buckeyes got a big boost to their offensive line last week when former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman Victor Cutler announced that he would be transferring to Ohio State to close out his career, giving the Buckeyes some much-needed experience at the position. But it turns out, he had a small secret that most Ohio States likely didn’t know – he grew up a Michigan fan.
Eleven Warriors
Coaches Confident Justice Sueing Will Bounce Back From Midseason Slump After Being Removed From Starting Lineup Against Iowa
Excluding his two brief injury-hampered appearances last season, Justice Sueing started every game he played in a Buckeye uniform entering this past weekend. Sueing was one of just two players to start all 31 games for Ohio State in 2020-21, and the sixth-year forward was one of three Buckeyes that started the first 18 games of the 2022-23 campaign.
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Eleven Warriors
Brice Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week For Fourth Time After 27-Point Performance Against Iowa
Weekly awards just keep piling up for Brice Sensabaugh. After scoring a career-high 27 points against Iowa, the first-year Buckeye was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the fourth time this season. Sensbaugh hit 10 of his 12 shot attempts and four of his five 3-point attempts in a stellar effort against the Hawkeyes. The 93-77 win snapped a five-game losing skid for Ohio State.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
NBC4 Columbus
Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified
Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. https://nbc4i.co/3kLXGzB. Body found in west Columbus parking lot identified. Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
Intel’s Ohio semiconductor facility gets official name
LICKING COUNTY — Intel’s new $20 billion semiconductor campus officially has a name. A year after it was announced that Intel would be bringing the facility to Licking County, Ohio, officials have announced that the campus will be called “Ohio One.”. “The name is a nod to...
NBC4 Columbus
Shooting at Crazee Mule Pub & Grill
Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers …. Road conditions in Columbus worsen as snow showers continue overnight. Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway. A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. Tuesday late evening forecast 1-24-23.
NBC4 Columbus
Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald's shooting
Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. https://nbc4i.co/3WBpZ14. Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s …. Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi-truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi-truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on I-71 South […]
