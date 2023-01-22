The head coach of Ohio State football works in a fish bowl. That's how it has been, how it is and how it always will be. As the latest in a long line of successful men to hold the position, Ryan Day understands each of his decisions, both on and off the field, are examined under a microscope locally and nationally, creating the highest of highs and the lowest of lows for the leader of the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO