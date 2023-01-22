Read full article on original website
Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference
The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor.
Click10.com
Davie 911 caller’s son hears bullet whiz past head during shooting, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – A 22-year-old college student faces a felony charge after Davie police say he drove up and down a neighborhood street and fired more than a dozen gunshots into the air, narrowly missing at least one person. That’s according to documents obtained by Local 10 News on...
Click10.com
BSO: ‘I’ll light this whole school up,’ father says after bringing gun on campus
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A 27-year-old father has been arrested after he brought a gun to his daughter’s school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. According to an arrest report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a student and Khalid Webb-Bryan’s daughter had been arguing over the course of a few weeks, and Webb-Bryan confronted the student about it on Jan. 12.
Click10.com
BSO: Woman makes video ‘forcefully’ hitting baby to taunt father
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A West Palm Beach woman is facing child abuse charges in Broward County on Tuesday after hitting her 6-month-old son several times in the head while recording the incident, authorities said. On Aug. 30, 2021, Marissa Kathai Galvin, 19, “forcefully struck the infant on both...
Click10.com
Suspect charged months after woman fatally shot on her birthday in Broward County
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been charged, months after he allegedly shot a woman on her 20th birthday, authorities announced this week. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of...
Click10.com
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say
MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
NBC Miami
Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police
An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
Click10.com
Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
WSVN-TV
Former South Florida teacher on trial for inappropriate interactions with female students
MIAMI (WSVN) - Opening statements began Wednesday in the case against Jason Meyers, a former Miami Palmetto Senior High School teacher accused of crossing the line with several underage girls at more than one school. The trial began seven years after the initial allegations of harassment and sexual abuse against...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade Animal Services technician accused of abusing puppy
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A vet technician employed by Miami-Dade Animal Services was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he abused a puppy that growled at him. According to his arrest report, Raudel Canizarez Perez, 54, of Miami, and another employee who witnessed the alleged abuse, were in charge of conducting medical assessments that were needed before placing dogs on the adoption floor.
Click10.com
Coral Springs man possibly facing life in prison for possession of fentanyl, cocaine, weapon
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 62-year-old man from Coral Springs is facing 15 years to life in prison after being accused of trafficking fentanyl with intent to distribute along with possession of a firearm. According to the indictment, detectives conducted two controlled buys with James Nevin Moorman, where he...
Click10.com
New video released of attack on soccer referee in Kendall
KENDALL, Fla. – New video obtained by Local 10 News Wednesday shows an attack on a soccer referee that occurred earlier this month at Kendall Soccer Park. According to a police report, 33-year-old Nelson Aviles-Rolon approached the referee, Yerly Briceno, and began insulting him following a soccer match on Jan. 8 at the soccer field located at 8011 Southwest 127th Ave.
Click10.com
Man appears in court accused of killing woman he had described as ‘beautiful queen’
MIAMI – A dangerous convicted felon appeared in Miami-Dade court on Monday to face charges in the murder of a woman and the attempted murder of two witnesses who police said saw him kill her. Axel Ordonez-Diaz, also known as “Bam Bam,” had been in and out of prison...
NBC Miami
Coral Springs Man, 62, Accused of Dealing Fentanyl, Had Machine Gun: Authorities
A 62-year-old Coral Springs man is facing federal charges after authorities said he was dealing fentanyl and was found with a machine gun. James Nevin Moorman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
Click10.com
Officer opens fire following struggle, striking suspect in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A confrontation between two men and police officers led to gunfire in Miami Gardens on Tuesday. Those two men are now in police custody pending charges, one of whom was shot by officers during a struggle. Between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Miami-Dade...
Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
Click10.com
Police: 1 arrested, 3 at large in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police arrested a man Monday, accusing him of staging car crashes and filing duplicate insurance claims in an attempt to defraud auto insurance companies. Marlon Aldecoa, 22, of northwest Miami-Dade, faced charges of organized scheme to defraud, staging an accident and filing fraudulent insurance claims.
Father of 5 shot to death days after reuniting with missing daughter
Family and friends confirm with WPTV that Willis Williams Jr., commonly known as "Man-Man," was the man gunned down Saturday evening near the Midtown Grocery at Avenue E and West 19th Street.
