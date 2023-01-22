ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Leader Telegram

4 with Russian flags kicked out of Australian Open by police

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Four people were kicked out of the Australian Open after displaying Russian flags — which have been banned from Melbourne Park — and threatening security guards, police and Tennis Australia said Thursday. A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the four have not been charged but were evicted from the site. The flags, at least one of which included an image of Vladimir Putin, were being waved during...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Immigrants matter when protecting US

A week after Joe Biden became president, he signed Executive Order 14008, which announced his commitment to protect 30% of U.S. land and water – 41.5 million acres per year – by 2030. On May 6, 2021, the Department of the Interior published “Conserving and Restoring America the...
HAWAII STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

They should have known better

For weeks, the White House has insisted (with some justification) that the parallel special-counsel investigations into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents are in no way comparable. Yet in critical respects, both cases can be traced to a common dysfunction: the willingness of government...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy