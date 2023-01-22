ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Click10.com

Pedestrian struck during 2-vehicle crash in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided in Miramar, authorities confirmed. According to Miramar police, the pedestrian was hit in the area of Pembroke Road and Island Drive. Eastbound lanes on Pembroke Road are closed at Island Drive. Drivers are...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating death after car plunged into Sunrise canal

SUNRISE, Fla. – Police are conducting a death investigation after a car with two people inside crashed into a Sunrise canal. The canal is located in an area near 7775 West Oakland Park Blvd. Sky 10 flew over the scene late Wednesday afternoon where dive teams were seen responding...
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami police officer injured in crash

MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer was injured in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed. The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 2:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 21st Street. According to police, the officer was on duty at the time and...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police

An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Chain reaction crash injures 10 in Broward

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Ten were injured, including a group of children and teens, during a chain-reaction crash, on Sunday, on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County. The driver of an orange 2017 Hyundai SUV first collided with a guardrail in the northbound lanes near University Drive before crashing into a white 2015 Nissan sports utility vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies searching for missing 27-year-old from Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 27-year-old man who has been reported missing from Tamarac. According to detectives, Gianni Coto was last seen Saturday, Jan. 21, near the 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court. Investigators said Coto was last seen...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

