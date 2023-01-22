Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The fourth richest man in FloridaLuay RahilFlorida State
Levan Center of Innovation Announces LEVL5: SPACEDOCK™ 4-Week Ideate Cohort ProgramJudith MastersDavie, FL
Warm Places in Florida to Visit in FebruaryEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Related
Click10.com
Pedestrian struck during 2-vehicle crash in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday morning after two vehicles collided in Miramar, authorities confirmed. According to Miramar police, the pedestrian was hit in the area of Pembroke Road and Island Drive. Eastbound lanes on Pembroke Road are closed at Island Drive. Drivers are...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
Click10.com
Police investigating death after car plunged into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, Fla. – Police are conducting a death investigation after a car with two people inside crashed into a Sunrise canal. The canal is located in an area near 7775 West Oakland Park Blvd. Sky 10 flew over the scene late Wednesday afternoon where dive teams were seen responding...
Click10.com
Suspect charged months after woman fatally shot on her birthday in Broward County
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been charged, months after he allegedly shot a woman on her 20th birthday, authorities announced this week. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of...
Click10.com
Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
Click10.com
Davie 911 caller’s son hears bullet whiz past head during shooting, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – A 22-year-old college student faces a felony charge after Davie police say he drove up and down a neighborhood street and fired more than a dozen gunshots into the air, narrowly missing at least one person. That’s according to documents obtained by Local 10 News on...
Click10.com
Miami police officer injured in crash
MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer was injured in a car crash Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed. The two-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 2:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 21st Street. According to police, the officer was on duty at the time and...
Click10.com
Police on chase: Man fled from Miami International Mall to SR-836, Turnpike, south Dade
DORAL, Fla. – A 37-year-old man who was arrested on Monday after a police chase that involved Florida Highway Patrol troopers and police officers with the Doral and Miami-Dade police departments appeared in court on Tuesday. Justin Donald was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Tuesday afternoon accused...
Click10.com
Sheriff: 1 shot in North Lauderdale, deputies searching for shooter
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO. A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale...
Click10.com
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say
MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
WSVN-TV
Woman dies in hospital following SWMD townhouse fire over weekend
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tragic update after a deadly townhouse fire over the weekend. Officials said a 19-year-old mother, who had been fighting for her life at the hospital, has died. Her boyfriend survived and is being treated for severe burns. The fire claimed the lives of the...
cw34.com
2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Glades Road in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead, another with serious injuries after deputies said one driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Tuesday afternoon. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said just after 2 p.m., the driver of the Nissan Rouge, 36-year-old Daniel Polo and the passenger 66-year-old Elizabeth Polo were headed eastbound on Glades Road approaching the Turnpike entrance. That's when the driver of the Ram 1500, Alexander Spandau, 29, of Boynton Beach was headed westbound approaching the Turnpike entrance.
NBC Miami
Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police
An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
Click10.com
New details released after body found inside vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released new details Wednesday, a day after a body was discovered inside a vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater. According to authorities, the body appeared to be that of an adult male. Foul play is not suspected, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office will...
Click10.com
Officer opens fire following struggle, striking suspect in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A confrontation between two men and police officers led to gunfire in Miami Gardens on Tuesday. Those two men are now in police custody pending charges, one of whom was shot by officers during a struggle. Between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Miami-Dade...
Click10.com
Chain reaction crash injures 10 in Broward
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Ten were injured, including a group of children and teens, during a chain-reaction crash, on Sunday, on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County. The driver of an orange 2017 Hyundai SUV first collided with a guardrail in the northbound lanes near University Drive before crashing into a white 2015 Nissan sports utility vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Click10.com
Deputies searching for missing 27-year-old from Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 27-year-old man who has been reported missing from Tamarac. According to detectives, Gianni Coto was last seen Saturday, Jan. 21, near the 8900 block of Northwest 77th Court. Investigators said Coto was last seen...
Click10.com
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
NBC Miami
Broward Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Woman Who was Shot, Crashed at Hospital
A Broward County man is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who was shot then crashed into a tree outside a hospital last year, authorities said. Irvin Delisma, 22, of Pompano Beach is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Anaysha Donjoie, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
Click10.com
Neighbors report hearing gunshots after crash in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives were at the scene of a crash where neighbors say they heard gun shots. It happened Monday night in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue near 143rd Street in northwest Miami-Dade County. Local 10 News’ cameras captured a small black SUV that...
Comments / 0